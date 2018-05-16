Police Blotter: Week of May 17, 2018

LOST PROPERTY: Shutterbug loses sight of it | A woman lost her credit card and phone case when she was taking photos on the corner of W. 34th St. and 12th Ave. on Thurs., May 10 at 12 noon. The 33-year-old told police she had her case in a white bag — but when she looked for it, it was gone. The case had her ID, $20 cash, a MetroCard, and a VISA card.

LEAVING THE SCENE: Riled by reverse motion | A man told police that his car was hit by a bus on Fri., May 11 at 2 p.m. The incident occurred on the corner of W. 36th St. and Ninth Ave. The bus was driving in reverse when it struck the man’s car. There was damage to the car, but nobody was injured. The bus driver left the scene.

LOST PROPERTY: Forgetful and regretful | New Yorkers are always on the go — but while we move from place to place, we must remember to take our things with us. One lady forgot to do that on Sat., May 5 at 10 p.m. She was on the corner of Eighth Ave. and W. 34th St. when she put her bag down and forgot to pick it up when she got into the cab. The bag had her MacBook, three hard drives, and an iPhone. The total value of the missing merchandise is $1,200.

PETIT LARCENY: His harsh harvest | It’s tempting to take produce from those stands outside area markets, and that’s fine — as long as you walk inside and pay for it. One man has repeatedly been stealing produce from Big Apple Meat Market (529 Ninth Ave., btw. W. 39th & 40th Sts.). The latest incident occurred on Tues., May 8 at 12:40 p.m. The man took one tomato and a lemon and fled without paying for them.

PETIT LARCENY: (Red) bullish on crime | Red Bull gives you wings, but you still need to pay for it. A man went into CVS (272 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 23rd & 24th Sts.) on Sat., May 12 at 10 a.m. and took 58 cans of Red Bull, worth $94.

—Tabia C. Robinson

