Community Activities: The Garage Sale and Food Fest Edition

BETTER BLOCK ASSOCIATION/FRIENDS OF PIER 84 ANNUAL GARAGE SALE | Theater programs, “Playbill” and otherwise! Old photos with personality! Amateur art worthy of hanging on your wall! That’s the promise — worthy of those exclamation points — from the West 44th Street Better Block Association/Friends of Pier 84, as to what will be up for grabs at their 42nd Annual Garage Sale. Nowhere in sight, they assure us, will be those “smoking meats, tube socks, and sunglass vendors” you can (and will) find at any old street fair this summer. So come schmooze with your neighbors, pick up some funky stuff, and know that your money is going to help a 501(c)(3) and New York State nonprofit in their mission to beautify the area with tree guards, lampposts, and flower beds.

That support is more important than ever this year. As Ashley (the block association’s chairperson) told us, city and state agencies are “demanding 20 percent of the monies we get from renting spaces to the folks that want to be involved [vendors]. That’s 20 percent less we can donate to the charities we’ve supported for over 25 years.” Moreover, the powers that be are making vendor licenses mandatory this year, resulting in a drop from last year’s 86 tables to a total of 26 (as we went to press). That’s all the more reason to take the event organizers up on their offer: “Take a walk and see what the city has done to an old ‘grassroots tradition’ that’s now on the ‘endangered species’ list.’” Not if you can help it… and you can!

Sat., June 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on W. 44st St., btw. Ninth and 10th Aves. For more info, visit west44nyc.com and facebook.com/west44nyc.

THE WestsideEATS FOOD FESTIVAL | A visit to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum always provides a feast for the eyes and food for thought — but by the time you leave this event, the good taste in your mouth will be figurative and literal. The Intrepid is gathering together more than 20 Hell’s Kitchen area eateries and having them set up shop on Pier 86. Live music and fun activities promise to mix very well with the sights, smells, and tastes — making for a tradition in the making: The WestsideEATS Food Festival.

Participants are too numerous to mention. No, wait, that’s not true. Here’s the list they sent us, and it’s a pretty tasty one: The Marshal, What the Dillaz?, The Meatball Shop, The Sound Bite, Wafels & Dinges, Woops! Macarons and Cookies, Bar Gonzo, City Sandwich, Cupcake Café, Delicacy Brigadeiros Craft, Guantanamera Restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen Hot Sauce, Home Frite, In Patella, Knot of This World Pretzels, La Newyorkina, Macaroni Shoppe, Nano Ecuadorian Kitchen, Nuts4Nuts, Ousia, Perros y Vainas, PRINT. Restaurant, The Farmacy, Aviator Express, and more!

Free admission. Sat., June 9 and Sun., June 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum (Pier 86; W. 46th St. & 12th Ave.). Intrepid Museum members will also receive 10 percent off food and drinks. For more info, visit intrepidmuseum.org/wse.

–By Scott Stiffler