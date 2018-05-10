10th Precinct Community Council Report and Blotter

BY TABIA C. ROBINSON | About a dozen Chelsea residents attended the 10th Precinct’s monthly Community Council meeting on Wed., April 25. Council President Larry O’Neill brought the meeting to order shortly after 7 p.m. by announcing that there should be no audio or video recording during the meeting. The policy, meant to address privacy concerns raised by past attendees, was later reversed when Chelsea Now raised the issue with O’Neill, and received his assurance that the meetings are open to the public and press, and will not subject to any similar limitations moving forward.

Commanding Officer, Capt. Paul Lanot, presided over the meeting, and began by noting the precinct has seen an increase in crime in the past 28-day period, stemming largely from credit card and phone scams and other crimes that “professional thieves” are carrying out.

On Thurs., April 12, there was a robbery at Penn South where an 80-year-old woman was followed to her apartment and a man pushed his way in behind her. Capt. Lanot told Chelsea residents that the suspect in that crime was arrested.

“We put out a special team of detectives on that case and the person was identified and arrested,” he said.

Capt. Lanot urged Chelsea residents to be careful when going in the vestibule of their buildings, and to be aware of their surroundings. “Don’t let just anybody go into your building,” he said. “Don’t just buzz everyone in.”

Back in Chelsea after having spent the last several months serving the Sixth Precinct, Det. Mike Petrillo said on the topic, “When you’re in the elevator, press a bogus floor if you don’t feel comfortable.”

During the question and comments period of the meeting, one resident was particularly excited about finally getting a “no right turns” sign on the corner of W. 25th St. and Seventh Ave. The resident said neighbors have been trying to get this sign up for over ten years. He thanked the 10th Precinct for their help in aiding the process, but they thanked him for being persistent with the Department of Transportation.

The 10th Precinct is located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). The next Community Council meeting will be held on Wed., May 30 at 7 p.m. It is the final meeting before the Council goes on summer hiatus, from June through August. For more info, call the Community Affairs office at 212-741-8226.

10th PRECINCT POLICE BLOTTER

LOST PROPERTY: Chanel number ‘500’ | A 26-year-old woman went to Chipotle (149 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 17th & 18th Sts.) for a delicious meal, and when she was walking back to work along W. 17th St., she realized that her wallet was gone. The incident happened on Tues., May 1 at 12:50 p.m. When she checked her credit card account, there were no charges on the account. She does not believe that she is the victim of a crime. The Chanel card case that is missing is worth $500.

LOST PROPERTY: Reunited and it feels so good | A man left his gray backpack on the Q70 bus coming from Laguardia Airport on Thurs., May 3 at 3 p.m. He was on his way to a hotel to begin his stay in New York. After filing a police report and contacting the MTA, the backpack and contents inside were found on the northwest corner of W. 34th St. and 10th Ave. The backpack, laptop, and air sofa are valued at $1,433.

PETIT LARCENY: Fled with flowers | Spring is here and flowers are in bloom. We all love to give flowers, or even receive them as gifts — but it’s important that we pay for them. On Thurs., May 3 at 7:10 p.m., a man did not produce the requisite cash, or credit, for flowers at Treehaus MiMA (470 W. 42nd St., btw. 10th & Dyer Aves.) He took the flowers, worth $250, and fled.

LOST PROPERTY: Missing at Mission | A woman was having a good time at Mission NYC (229 W. 28th St., btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.), when she noticed that her wallet was missing. The incident occurred on Sun., April 29 at midnight. The 24-year-old’s Kate Spade card holder, MTA card, Chase credit and debit cards are all worth $85.

PETIT LARCENY: ‘Galaxy’ has left the building | While working at Staples (330 Seventh Ave., btw. W. 28th & 29th Sts.), a female employee was charging her phone in an upstairs room. When she went to check on the phone, she realized that it was gone. The incident happened on Fri., May 4 at 10:15 a.m. Store surveillance shows a person talking on the phone and leaving the store with it. The Samsung Galaxy is worth $350.

PETIT LARCENY: Third floor dress mess | An unknown person opened a box that was delivered to a building on the 300 block of W. 21st St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.), and stole its contents. The incident occurred on Thurs., April 26 at 6:30 p.m. The box contained three dresses worth $440. The package was left by a delivery service on the third floor of the building.

LOST PROPERTY: Lost phone while homeward bound | While many of us were busy sawing logs, resting our eyes, or catching a few Zs, this 20-year-old woman was wide awake — but asleep at the wheel, so to speak. On Fri., April 27 at 3:30 a.m., she was walking home from her friend’s house. By the time she arrived at her apartment on the 400 block of W. 31st St., she realized that her phone was missing. She has no explanation as to how it happened.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Mirror, mirror, off the limo | A man was seen driving at the corner of Eighth Ave. and W. 27th St., when he ripped the driver’s side mirror off of a white limousine. The incident occurred on Sun., April 29 at 3:20 a.m. The damage to the sweet ride is estimated at $250.

PETIT LARCENY: Run and chew gum at the same time | Fresh breath is important and we all want to have it, but stealing gum is not the way. Two men walked in to a 7-Eleven (at 194 Seventh Ave. btw. W. 21st & 22nd Sts.) on Sat., April 28 at 6:15 p.m. and started taking packs of gum off of the shelves. When they were told to stop by an employee, they placed the gum into a plastic bag and ran north on Seventh Ave. The total value of the gum is $101.

—Tabia C. Robinson

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Brendan Timoney. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Steven M. Hellman. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.