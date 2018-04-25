Police Blotter: From the Pages of Our Apr. 26 Print Edition

PETIT LARCENY: Welding woes | Someone stole equipment from a construction site at 401 Ninth Ave. (btw. W. 31st & 32nd Sts.) on Thurs., April 19 at 3:30 p.m. One of the workers reported missing equipment from the 36th floor of the site. Three 50-foot welding wires, a 100-foot cord, two welder transitions, and a 50-foot extension cord were taken. The equipment is worth $790.

LOST PROPERTY: A concrete lesson learned | Here’s a valuable lesson: If you trip and fall, make sure you check the ground you’ve just made contact with. It might save you a world of hurt later on. A 23-year-old woman tripped and fell near Seventh Ave. and W. 19th St. on Thurs., April 19 at 3 p.m. She did not realize that her wallet fell out of her pocket. When she went back to retrieve the wallet, it was gone.

PETIT LARCENY: Crime drama plays at cinema | A laptop was stolen from the Cinépolis Chelsea movie theater (260 W. 23rd St., btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). An employee told police he locked the computer away before closing on Sun., April 15. When he returned the following Sunday, the closet door was unlocked and the laptop was missing. The device, an HP 15-ay000, is valued at $215.

PETIT LARCENY: BBQ food for thought | Pay attention to your belongings when you’re out to eat with friends, or you might have trouble digesting the result. A man failed to do so, and had his backpack stolen. The incident happened on Fri., April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Dallas BBQ (261 Eighth Ave., at W. 23rd St.). The backpack had the 25-year-old’s Adidas shoes, a sweater, shin guards, underwear, an umbrella, and a soccer jersey. The total value of items stolen is $340.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Solid swipe at water pipe | Not happy with your hookah? Perhaps that’s why a woman destroyed property at Jubilee Smoke & Vape Shop (219 W. 14th St., btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.) on Sat., April 21 at 4:10 p.m. The owner reported that a woman came into the store and started to argue with her, and then she destroyed a water pipe worth $300, and a hookah worth $100.

—Tabia C. Robinson

