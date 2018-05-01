Guitar Shop Owner Hopes Egress Won’t End His Era at the Chelsea Hotel

BY WINNIE McCROY | The Chelsea Hotel is a storied meeting spot for musicians, writers, and artists. And there’s been a music store in the hotel since 1908. For over a quarter century, Chelsea Guitars has been that place. But now, owner Dan Courtenay has been given until June 30 to vacate the premises. He’s not sure he can afford to stay in the neighborhood — and his neighbors don’t want to lose him.

“I care about my store, above and beyond money,” Courtenay said. “The history of mom-and-pop shops doesn’t really exist anymore.”

For nearly three decades, Courtenay’s tiny shop, located at 224 W. 23rd St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.) has been a gathering place for musicians, who come from as far away as Asia, Europe, and South America to purchase his vintage guitars. They come to him not only for the best guitars, but to tap into a piece of the Chelsea Hotel’s global reputation for creative expression. Courtenay said that those who once chose to stay at the hotel (and continue to show up, even while it’s closed for repairs) are seeking the kind of New York City experience that his store has always offered — a value-added service, he said, that shouldn’t be dismissed.

“The new owners don’t realize that I know so many touring bands and their agents and managers. They all come into my store,” Courtenay said. “I’ve gotten to know people who changed society; musicians like Jackson Browne and Dee Dee Ramone, writers like Arthur Miller, and actors like Robert Downey Jr. I hope I can stay in the neighborhood, but wherever I am, my business will always be associated with the Chelsea Hotel.”

The new co-owners, Ira Drukier of the BD Hotel group and his frequent collaborator, Sean MacPherson, of The Bowery Hotel and The Jane, are not blind to the benefits a historic guitar shop could bring to their property.

“I have nothing against [Courtenay], and I like his small, charming guitar store, but right now, that location doesn’t work for us,” Drukier said in an exclusive April 30 interview with Chelsea Now. “We can take a look at finding him something else, but it’s tough because we’re trying to bring back the spaces from before that got all chopped up throughout the years, and we don’t want to make any promises.”

Locals are standing up for the beloved business, many of them reaching out to Courtenay after, with his permission, Chelsea Now sent an April 19 email to area block associations, preservation groups, Community Board 4, the Greenwich Village-Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, and elected officials, alerting them to the situation.

Said State Senator Brad Hoylman, “I really appreciate you bringing this to our attention. Part of the difficulty with small business leases is that we often find out after the fact, when it’s of course too late to intervene.” Hoylman’s office reached out to Courtenay. The District Office of City Council Speaker Corey Johnson did so as well, and also had a conversation with Drukier about extending the June 30 deadline to vacate.

“Absolutely, our neighborhood and others are losing their character,” said Bill Borock, President of the Council of Chelsea Block Associations. “Towers of Babel are rising all over and our shoemakers, dry cleaners, and bodegas are becoming empty storefronts blighting our Chelsea community.”

Carla Fine, a writer who has lived in Chelsea since 1981, wondered if the store’s history could be landmarked. Said Fine, “Passing his store each day fills me with joy and hope. There are always people inside talking, I assume, about craftsmanship and legacy and memories, and hopes for the future.”

When she told her colleague, Dr. Frank Campbell of Baton Rouge, that Chelsea Guitars could be closing, he texted her, “So few really great guitar shops left! An endangered merchant refuge!” He then added: “Please tell Dan that I hope he prevails. Rock on!”

The shop is a Chelsea mainstay, as is Courtenay, who grew up in Queens, and has lived in Chelsea since the ’80s. He swore when he was a kid that he’d live close enough to his job that he could walk to work — and for the past 30 years he has, making the minutes-long commute from his co-op in Penn South to his shop. And it’s not only his clientele he loves; he’s crazy about the diversity of the neighborhood, and doesn’t want to see that end.

“Back in the day, I watched a gay man in full leather with assless chaps have an awesome conversation with the 85-year-old woman, Sheila, who lived down the block,” he recalled. “They connected because they both had toy poodles. These people care about what’s in your heart, not what outfit you’re wearing. I hate to sound like my father, but certain changes in our neighborhood worry me.”

Chelsea is a haven for outcasts and artists, Courtenay noted, and he doesn’t want to see that change. He thought he had two years left on a 10-year lease that, he concedes, had an addendum allowing the owner to give him the boot if their renovation plans deemed it necessary. Drukier contends Courtenay was actually operating on a month-to-month lease, but is sympathetic to his plight.

“We really tried to do the best we can,” Drukier said. “He knew this was an issue a long time ago, and we gave him proper notice. If he needs an extra month or so in that location before he finds a place, then the lawyers can work that out. But we are really trying to maintain what the Chelsea Hotel is, and part of that is bringing the ground floor back.”

Courtenay is in favor of the Chelsea Hotel being restored, saying sympathetically that, “It’s such a unique building, just getting it up to code is going to be a hell of a job. Four guys before them tried, and couldn’t do it. So, I admire them. And I don’t have any problem with the hotel being reopened and welcoming. But I fear it will become a place that attracts people who are absolutely f**king clueless about the remarkable history it holds.”

Despite his circumstances, Courtenay doesn’t fault Drukier and the other owners for being businessmen, saying, “It’s just business. I can’t get mad at that.” But, he added, “I would hope that the guys who bought the hotel would be cool enough to realize [the store’s potential]. I think these guys are so totally involved with getting this hotel up and working that they can’t see any further than that. They may be missing what people could bring to the equation.”

His tiny guitar shop is currently being scrapped to make way for an alternative entrance to the Chelsea Hotel, which to Courtenay hardly makes sense. But Drukier said that it’s the only place that works.

“The real issue is that we’re redoing the lobby and breaking ground on floor space to make the Hotel back to what it was, and this place is the only logical spot for an entrance,” Drukier told Chelsea Now. “We are going to maintain the El Quijote, and we’ll try to restore the interior spaces to what they were many years ago. We’ll hang the art back up, and try to bring back as much as we can. But the only entrance and egress we can use right now is via that store, because of landmark issues preventing changes to the front of the building.”

In a perfect world, Courtenay would love to see a tiny spot made on the ground floor of the Chelsea Hotel for his guitar shop, so that hotel guests, big-name musicians, and even those “looky-loos” who stop in to serenade their girlfriends can soak up the history Chelsea Guitars has to offer. Drukier said that while they’ll restore the Hotel’s internal shopping arcade, the space isn’t suitable for a guitar shop.

Barring that, Courtenay feels that street level stores are too expensive, and he’ll have to move to an upstairs space. “I’d lose street traffic, but you don’t walk down the street and decide to buy an expensive guitar. Who does?” Courtenay said that musicians from Japan and Europe, who are so conscientious of music they only buy vinyl, take music seriously and can afford to dole out thousands for musical equipment that will still prove to be a deal after the exchange rate is figured.

Drukier said that he and MacPherson have not completely given up on the idea of maintaining a music store in the Chelsea Hotel.

Having always made due with the limited space he has, a larger store would allow him to get rid of his three storage spaces in the city and display more retail product.

“I hope to get a little more time, because it’s really hard to find a space,” Courtenay said. “But I don’t need people to feel sorry for me. I feel sorry for the whole city changing around us. And money is important to me, but I’d be selling Mercedes Benzes if I just wanted to make money. I got into this because years ago, I was at my happiest when I was around people who knew more than I did about music and art.”

Courtenay realizes that the co-owners of the Chelsea Hotel have already spent millions, and are most likely afraid to get involved with “the knucklehead who owns the guitar store.” He does, however, think that they are in jeopardy of losing out on what could be a prime attraction, custom-made for the artistic clientele for which the hotel is known.

Should Courtenay find another store close to his present location, he wants to continue his association with the hotel. For now, Courtenay hopes that the new owners will be able to find a small space for him, somewhere out of the way, or perhaps around the corner, but still associated with the hotel. That way, he can share his connections with clientele who have traveled far to purchase a vintage guitar and hear the tales Courtenay tells of a bygone era where the Chelsea Hotel was synonymous with artists and musicians.

“This hotel has always had a music store in it, and who else has 28 years of knowledge about the hotel and what went on there? I want them to succeed, I want it to remain a hotel, and I want it to be a place where people can come and experience what New York City is really about.”

Said Drukier in response, “It’s a very small store, and we want to keep the funkiness of the place, but we need an egress, and that’s where it needs to be. If we can find a place for the guitar store, then keeping it around is not a bad idea. But at this point, we can’t make any promises.”