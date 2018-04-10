Drop in Crime, Uptick in Parties — And This Week’s Blotter

BY TABIA C. ROBINSON | About a dozen Chelsea residents attended the 10th Precinct’s Community Council meeting on Wed., March 28, to voice their concerns about a number of things happening in their neighborhood. Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Lanot began by noting that crime for the past 28-day period was down 19 percent. The decrease can be attributed to an arrest made in the recent burglaries of several commercial and residential buildings over the past few months.

“There was a significant deployment in the area to work on crime prevention,” Lanot said. “When the individual was arrested, there was a big drop in crime.” He then stressed the importance in LED lighting, cameras, and security — for businesses as well as residences. “These tools can go a long way,” Lanot noted. “It’s also important for residents to remember to close and lock their windows when they aren’t home.”

Locals were then given the floor to voice their concerns. A resident who lives on the W. 25th St. complained about rooftop parties happening on the 200 block. The loud partying is usually happening during Sunday afternoon, and the resident worried about possible dangerous conditions. Lanot noted that he’s aware of daytime rooftop parties during which there have been injuries, or even fatalities. Crime Prevention Officer Jarett Di Lorenzo suggested that residents call 311 when these rooftop parties occur.

The 10th Precinct is located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Captain Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

POLICE BLOTTER

PETIT LARCENY: ‘Tooling’ around on bike | A man was seen stealing a bike on the corner of 11th Ave. and W. 20th St. The incident occurred on Fri., April 6 at 5:40 a.m. During a search of the 31-year-old suspect, they found burglary tools, a screwdriver, a wrench, and marijuana. The man was arrested.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Stupid stall scrawler | An unknown person defaced a stall inside a Con Edison service center (281 11th Ave., btw. W. 28th & 29th Sts.). The incident occurred on Tue., April 3 at 9:30 p.m. There are cameras available in the hallway near the bathroom, but none in the bathroom. The repaint and repair of the stall will cost $250.

PETIT LARCENY: Sugary suitcase speaks volumes | Raisinets are popular at the movies, but not usually the first snack you’d reach for in the candy aisle at a drug store. But one man did — and did so without paying for them. A store manager at Duane Reade (131 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 16th & 17th Sts.) saw a man take nine boxes of Raisinets off the store shelf and put them into a black suitcase. The incident happened on Fri., April 6 at 5 p.m. The 60-year-old suspect left the location and was later arrested. The total value of Raisinets is $18.

PETIT LARCENY: Nature calls and crime answers | You do everything right and you can still get your bike stolen. Needing to take a bathroom break, a man locked his bike onto a bus stop pole on Fri., April 6 at 12:55 a.m. — but when he returned, it was gone. The incident happened in front of 264 W. 23rd St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). The Shimano bike is worth $450.

PETIT LARCENY: Soap stealer gives them the slip | Soaps and power adapters are in high demand, but that doesn’t mean you walk into the store and steal them. A man entered Duane Reade (322 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 26th & 27th Sts.) on Fri., April 6 at 10:25 p.m. He stuffed soaps, adapters, and body washes into his pockets. When he was stopped by employees, he ran out of the emergency exit and fled toward Seventh Ave.

—Tabia C. Robinson