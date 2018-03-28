West Siders Get on the Bus to March for Our Lives

BY SAM BLEIBERG | Manhattanites made their voices heard on the national stage last Saturday, when a charter bus took them from Chelsea to the March for Our Lives in Washington, DC.

Motivated by a common interest to end gun violence, the group began in the early hours of the morning. With signs in tow, marchers gathered near W. 23rd St. and Eighth Ave. as early as 4:30 a.m., huddled under the light of the Cinépolis Chelsea movie theater complex. They came alone, with friends, and in families, bearing T-shirts, ribbons, and pins with their messages. All lived, worked, or attended school on the West Side of Manhattan.

They were of all ages, too. Young people have been at the heart of the #NeverAgain movement against gun violence. The Parkland students leading the organization for the March made a conscious effort to put young activists, organizers, and artists at the center of the event.

Young people were also well-represented within the group of over two dozen who made the bus trip to DC. Zhané Parker, 21, explained why it was important to her to attend. “This year I’m trying to be aware, read up, and go to protests,” she said. “It’s not that I didn’t care before, but I was defenseless and didn’t know what to do.”

Chelsea resident Maren, 14, also made the trip to DC for the Women’s March earlier this year. “Traveling and making the effort is important,” she said. “Thousands of people get killed by guns each year, and it’s possible to stop this.”

Despite a march also planned for March 24 in Manhattan (and, for that matter, around the world), West Side residents wanted to seize the opportunity to send a message directly to the federal government. “After seeing how DC works, I think that’s where we need to put more pressure,” said Lily Fremaux, 18. “The gun control movement is about power and money. Seeing lobbyists go into congressional offices made me realize I should go to DC.”

Parker added to this sentiment of accountability, asking, “What better way to put pressure than to go to DC? It needs to stop there, with the people in power.”

The activists benefitted from the complimentary bus service, courtesy of State Senator Brad Hoylman and Assemblymembers Deborah Glick, Richard N. Gottfried, and Linda B. Rosenthal.

Hoylman travelled to DC, while Glick, Gottfried, and Rosenthal stayed in New York to attend the Manhattan March. “We thought it was a great way to connect constituents with this watershed national movement on gun law reform,” Hoylman said.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the bus arrived, and our chaperone for the day, Hoylman’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Eli Szenes-Strauss, led the boarding. Clear skies warded off any complaints about the weak sun and brisk early spring temperature. At the first rest stop, the parking lot filled up with charter buses. School groups in uniform, activist groups, and communities like those on the West Side bus fueled up for the long day.

Our bus pulled in to the parking lot at Robert Kennedy Stadium around 11 a.m., and the riders headed to the nearby Metro station with signs in hand. The march drew protesters with a wide range of experiences and views on gun control, reflected in the diversity of messages written on cardboard. For Lisa Nord, who rode down on the bus along with her two daughters, school shootings hit close to the heart. “My two daughters and I work in public schools in New York City,” she said. “I’ve told my family that if you’re not part of the solution, you’re condoning things with your silence. There wasn’t a thought that we weren’t going to be here.”

Aliyah Griffith felt a personal connection to school shooting victims. Having grown up in the DC area, she had a first-hand experience with a school shooting when an active shooter across the street caused her school to lock down. “I was in the middle of Latin class conjugating verbs, and, all of a sudden, teachers were getting emails telling them the campus was on lockdown,” she recalled. “What brought me out here today was the kids. School is a place where you can go to be safe, to learn, to thrive, and be yourself.”

The group filed out of the Metro and made their way to Pennsylvania Avenue, right in front of the Trump hotel. Marchers joined a crowd colored by flags, hand-painted signs, and printed shirts signaling school affiliations or memorializing gun violence victims. Protesters of all ages witnessed together the series of speeches and musical performances, almost all from younger generations.

“I was immediately struck by all the students that came, and that so many of them were in large, coordinated efforts from their schools or communities, wearing matching shirts or hats or school colors,” said Jennifer Hoppe, who advocates for issues including gun control in her capacity as the Village Independent Democrats’ VP. “The most powerful moment — really six minutes and 20 seconds — was during Emma Gonzalez’s speech,” she said. “To be in that massive crowd with everyone so silent was like nothing I’ve ever experienced.”

Speakers included the now-familiar faces of students from Parkland along with youth activists from Los Angeles, Chicago, and Brooklyn. The March organizers made an effort to include those affected by gun violence who have not historically received the same level of national attention as the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, including people of color and those from less affluent communities.

This diversity of voices expanded the conversation to topics such as a shortage of funding for mental health services in schools, violence against women, and police violence against people of color. Vic Mensa, a longtime gun control activist, dedicated his performance to Stephon Clark, Decynthia Clements, and all unarmed black people killed at the hands of police. Groups present including #GoodKidsMadCity from Chicago and Bmore & Beyond from Baltimore put resources for education, mental health care, and anti-poverty programs at the center of their movements.

This message resonated with members of the West Side bus trip who attended to protest gun violence in all its forms.

“My biggest motivation to protest is the underlying culture of violence that we live in,” said Miranda Sofia Ranghelli Duran, 19. “The military industrial complex, police brutality, our lack of gun control in the US — they all go together. To me, banning guns and getting the NRA out of politics is important — but nothing will change unless we work together to end this culture of violence.”

Parker agreed. “We’ve been talking about state violence a lot, and probably my biggest reason for wanting to come is these institutionalized forms of gun violence and policing,” she said. “I think we need to reform the state, and it starts there.”

A recurring message from speakers and activists attending was the importance of policy changes and empowerment through voting. Chants of “Vote them out!” were heard in the periods between one speaker and the next. “I was really glad to see the March for Our Lives organizers registering voters on Saturday, because public policy is ultimately determined by elections,” Hoylman said. “We need to ride the wave of interest on gun law reform and defeat the NRA at the polls.”

The West Side bus riders departed from DC in the late afternoon, arriving back in the city around 10 p.m. Eighteen hours of travel and activism left the group tired but inspired.

Hoppe returned with a renewed optimism in the younger generation’s potential. “I have not just hope but absolute confidence that these kids will vote their values and become a force in getting people into office that will finally pass gun safety laws,” she said. “I also know that this is a generation that understands the power they have in working together and raising their voices. We’re about to see all kinds of change.”