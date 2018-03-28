The 10th Precinct Police Blotter

PETIT LARCENY: Denim as good source of calcium | Strong bones, moral weakness: A man stole a bottle of milk from London [Terrace] Grocery (250 10th Ave., btw. W. 24th & 25th Sts.). The incident occurred on Fri., March 23 at 1:05 a.m. Police say the 23-year-old suspect tried to hide the bottle of milk in his jeans and left the store without paying. He was caught and arrested.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Dim bulb breaks lamp | A man walked into Eighth Ave. Tobacco (288 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 24th & 25th Sts.) and broke a lamp. The incident occurred on Fri., March 23 at 9:30 p.m. A witness told police that upon entering the establishment, the man intentionally struck the lamp. The damages are $200.

PETIT LARCENY: Coat, coat, goose | A 24-year-old woman left her coat unattended at the Highline Ballroom (431 W. 16th St., btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.) on Sun., March 25 at 1:50 a.m. When she returned to get her coat, she realized it was missing. The Canada Goose coat, valued at $800, contained her passport from Poland.

LOST PROPERTY: What’s white and silver and lost all over? | A man lost his cell phone as he was walking home from a restaurant on W. 12th St. The incident happened on Tues., March 20 at 2:30 a.m. When he got to his apartment on the 200 block of W. 22nd St., the 27-year-old realized that he no longer had the phone. He believes he simply lost it (the phone, that is), and does not think he is the victim of a crime. The white and silver Apple iPhone 8 is valued at $800.

PETIT LARCENY: That empty nest feeling after the Eagle | After a great night out, a man realized that he no longer had his cell phone. The man, 45, was leaving the Eagle NYC (554 W. 28th St., btw. 10th & 11th Aves.) on Wed., March 21 at 3 a.m., but didn’t notice his phone was missing until he arrived at home. He believes that someone took the iPhone 7, valued at $700. The phone was turned off when he tried to call it.

—Tabia C. Robinson

