Police Blotter: Lost Property Edition

LOST PROPERTY: He hates winter | While shoveling snow on Wed., March 7 at 3:30 p.m., a man realized he was no longer in possession of his wallet. He lost the wallet on the corner of Eighth Ave. and W. 20th St. The 63-year-old does not feel he is the victim of a crime. He told police the wallet was last seen while he was at home.

LOST PROPERTY: Cab confusion | A woman returned to her home on the 400 block of W. 21st St. on Tues., March 6 at 8:30 p.m. to find she no longer had her bag. The 26-year-old realized that she left her belongings in a taxi. The bag had her driver’s license, wallet, and two bank cards. The total value of the property is $1,700.

LOST PROPERTY: Luggage left behind | A 34-year-old man was traveling out of state and came back on Mon., March 5 at 7:15 p.m. The Megabus dropped him off at the corner of Seventh Ave. and W. 27th St. When he got to the subway station, he realized he left his luggage on the bus. After speaking to representatives of the bus company, no bag was found. The total value of property is $525.

LOST PROPERTY: Should have worked late | When 5 p.m. comes, most of us are running to the door to go home. A 41-year-old man did just that on Thurs., March 8 at 5 p.m. and he ended up losing his wallet at 11th Ave. and W. 33rd St. He’s convinced that he dropped it and is not the victim of a crime. His wallet had a motorcycle permit, work identification, a MetroCard, and $130 cash.

LOST PROPERTY: Chelsea’s Bermuda Triangle? | A man was staying at the Dream Hotel (355 W. 16th St. btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.) when he lost his debit card and ID. The man, 38, said told police that at midnight on Wed., Feb. 28, he walked into the hotel with both items, but he misplaced them throughout the night. He does not believe that he is the victim of a crime.

—Tabia C. Robinson

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector Russel J. Green, Commanding Officer. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.