10th Precinct Police Blotter

LOST PROPERTY: Pocket ‘key’ to solving mystery? | At least once in our lives, one way or another, most of us have misplaced or lost our keys. A 19-year-old woman had a close encounter with the latter as she left her house on the 400 block of W. 26th St. The incident occurred on Mon., March 12 at 9 p.m. The woman did not realize her keys were missing until the next day. She believes that they fell out of her pocket.

LOST PROPERTY: Wallet woes | A man lost his wallet on Wed., March 14 at 3 p.m. The 35-year-old told police that he had the wallet when he went into a store — but when he checked for his keys in front of 265 W. 19th St., he realized that his beloved billfolder was MIA. After checking with his bank, he learned there were no unauthorized charges on his credit card. The value of lost property is $25.

PETIT LARCENY: Make ‘room’ for theft | Packages were stolen from an apartment building on the 200 block of W. 23rd St. on Wed., March 7 at 12:54 p.m. The 23-year-old victim told police that the packages were delivered and the doorman put them into a room. The door of the room was not locked. The next morning, the woman went into the room to find that her packages were missing. The total value of the missing items (among them, a plush emoji pillow and flea/tick protection for dogs) is $258.

LOST PROPERTY: Chores clean her of bling | While cooking and cleaning her house, a woman lost her ring. The incident occurred on the 500 block of W. 30th St. on Mon., March 12 at 3:15 p.m. The 33-year-old didn’t realize her ring was missing until two hours later. She called building maintenance to check the sink, but the ring was not found. The ring is valued at a whopping $60,197.

PETIT LARCENY: Wheels damaged while in the hands of others | A man states that while his 2003 Mercedes-Benz was in the shop, theft and vandalism occurred. The incident happened on Thurs., Feb. 1 at midnight at Quality Auto Services (516 W. 39th St., btw. 10th & 11th Aves.). The 65-year-old man told police that he had $50 in quarters, which were removed from the car. To add insult, the job that he went there for was not completed. The key mechanism no longer works, and there was a hole inside of the car door that wasn’t there before.

—Tabia C. Robinson

