Police Blotter: From Our Feb. 15, 2018 Issue

LOST PROPERTY: Loss of identity | A woman discovered that her New York State driver’s license was missing on Thurs., Feb. 1 at 5:40 p.m. The 80-year-old woman told police that she last saw her license on the corner of Eighth Ave. & W. 25th St. She was not bumped or jostled and does not think she is the victim of a crime.

PETIT LARCENY: Desperately seeking sheets | A woman ordered bedding from the online boutique Rue LaLa, but she never received the package. The package was delivered on Thurs., Feb. 1 at 7 a.m. to the 300 block of Eighth Ave. The 55-year-old woman told police that the bedding is valued at $300.

PETIT LARCENY: Lobby laundry quandary | A woman had her laundry stolen on Wed., Jan. 31 at 12 noon. The 23-year-old arranged for the laundry to be delivered to her apartment on the 300 block of W. 21st St. It was left in the lobby, but she never received it. Her landlord said that a male was seen on camera taking the laundry. The total value of clothes taken is $865.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Breaker behind bars | A man was seen in front of 515 W. 20th St. (btw. 10th & 11th Aves.) breaking a glass door. The incident happened on Thurs., Feb. 8 at 4:55 a.m. Police say the act was caught on surveillance camera and the 31-year-old male was arrested. Damage to the door is valued at $250.

LOST PROPERTY: 24 lost on 10th and 25th | A woman carrying numerous bags lost her wallet on the corner of 10th Ave. & W. 25th St. The incident occurred on Sat., Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. The 49-year-old woman does not believe that she is the victim of a crime, but that her wallet simply fell out. She had $24 dollars in the wallet.

—Tabia C. Robinson

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector Russel J. Green, Commanding Officer. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.