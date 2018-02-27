Baby’s Delivery Team Had Blue Scrubs With Badges

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Amidst the deluge of traffic, screeching sirens, and overall tumult of Manhattan’s far west 40s, a sidewalk ceremony took place on 10th Ave. on Feb. 15 honoring Police Officers Tiffany Phillips and Carlos Guadalupe.

At the event, where they were joined by their fellow officers assigned to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Midtown Manhattan Traffic Enforcement Task Force, Senator Brad Hoylman honored Phillips and Guadalupe with the State Senate Liberty Award, among the highest civilian honors bestowed on New Yorkers. In what for many Manhattanites have been very dark times, the two officers were recognized for performing a service that is something to smile about.

On Jan. 16, Phillips and Guadalupe delivered a seven-pound, 10-ounce baby boy in a car on the corner of W. 41st St. and 10th Ave.

Baby Liam’s father and mother, who wish to remain anonymous, were driving through the Lincoln Tunnel with their 17-month-old daughter secured in their Hyundai’s backseat on their way to Lennox Hill Hospital on E. 77th St. when Mom’s water broke. A frantic husband flagged down the two traffic cops.

Guadalupe went into the nearby Yotel Hotel to get a blanket, and Phillips called for an ambulance and stayed with the mother, her leggings off, as the baby began to crown.

“I wasn’t thinking, I was just doing,” recalled Phillips, describing her automatic responses as she coached the mother. “My main concern was for the baby to breathe.”

When Liam came out, he wasn’t breathing.

“I laid him at an angle and gently patted his back,” Phillips recounted, recalling her joy and relief when his eyes began to blink and he began to cry.

“I knew to swaddle him,” said the officer, who has no children and said her only training along these lines was in CPR. Clearly, her professionalism as a cop took over.

Both officers have 12 years on the force.

Phillips placed the baby on the mother’s stomach, instructing her to gently massage Liam’s back.

“I was concerned that the baby would make it,” said Guadalupe, who assisted with the whole process.

When the ambulance didn’t arrive, Phillips drove the family in their car to Bellevue Hospital at First Ave. and E. 28th St. From the time the father flagged the cops to arriving at the hospital, this speedy episode took a mere 30 minutes. Phillips estimated the delivery itself took about 15 minutes.

One block away from the site of the delivery, with their families present, the two received the Liberty Award for their clear-headed professionalism. The honor’s criteria include “meritorious, humanitarian, selfless, noble, heroic, and exceptional actions by the recipient on behalf of their community.”

“Police Officers Tiffany Phillips and Carlos Guadalupe embody the highest ideals of the New York City Police Department,” Hoylman said in presenting the medals. “Their selflessness in the line of duty, helping to deliver a baby on a hectic city street, is emblematic of the important work — seen and unseen — that the NYPD does every day. I am thrilled to bestow upon them our state’s highest civilian honor.”

In the spirit of a new baby’s arrival, Hoylman gave each officer a chocolate cigar and a bouquet of flowers.

Baby Liam will never hear the end of his exciting and colorful entrance into this world from his grateful family. As part of his family’s lore, no doubt, this story will be retold countless times as he grows up. And this writer should know. She, too, was born in a car. Not on Manhattan’s West Side, but — what more appropriate place to begin life in a car? — in Detroit.