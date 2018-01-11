Police Blotter: From the Pages of Our Jan. 11, 2018 Print Editon

PROPERTY DAMAGE: Car marred | You park your car on the street and leave the scene. Then you return to find your beloved car is now a crime scene. This is happened to a 44-year-old man who parked his 2015 black Toyota Camry on the 500 block of W. 26th St. (btw. 10th & 11th Aves.) at 11 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 2. Upon returning, he discovered damage to his vehicle that indicated a vehicular accident. The other vehicle left the scene, and did not leave a note (of apology, to say nothing of insurance information).

PETIT LARCENY: Bike stolen in a single bound | A super thief was not rendered powerless by this particular form of Kryptonite. On Tues., Dec. 26 at 7 p.m., a 25-year-old woman placed her bike on a rack in front of the Dream Hotel (355 W. 16th St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.) and secured it with a Kryptonite lock. When she returned, the bike and the lock were gone. The navy blue bike (with distinctive pink handlebars) is valued at $420.

LOST PROPERTY: West Chelsea night out goes south | A 46-year-old man’s great time at GYM bar (167 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 18th & 19th Sts.) turned as sour as a certain notorious whisky-based cocktail. The man told police that he remembered putting his iPhone in his pocket at around 10:30 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 6. He later realized that the phone was missing. The iPhone is valued at $800.

PETIT LARCENY: Fish oil as memory booster? | Everyone loves food (or at least needs food). It’s important to our health and our growth — but when you’re at the supermarket, you absolutely must remember to pay for the food you pick up. A 38-year-old man forgot (or, perhaps, “forgot”) to do this at Whole Foods (250 Seventh Ave., at W. 24th St.). On Sat., Jan. 6 at 11:40 a.m., security saw the man attempt to walk out of the store with smoked salmon, two different brands of shrimp, and whey protein. The items on this shopping (shoplifting?) list total $264.

LOST PROPERTY: Corner of 11th Ave. and regret | A man got out of a taxi on his way to work, and that’s the point at which some of his belongings ended their commute. He was dropped off at the southeast corner of 11th Ave. and W. 18th St. on Fri., Dec. 8 at 2:20 p.m. The 40-year-old later realized he didn’t have his license, his iPhone 7, or his credit cards. The iPhone is valued at $999, and the lesson learned is priceless.

LOST PROPERTY: Empty pocket full of loss | A woman says she lost her belongings at around 3 p.m. on Thurs., Jan. 4. She was walking on the northwest corner of Seventh Ave. and W. 23rd St., and thinks that’s when her belongings must have fallen out of her pocket. An iPhone 6S, her ID, and a Louis Vuitton wallet are among the missing items.

—Tabia C. Robinson

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector Russel J. Green, Commanding Officer. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.