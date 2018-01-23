Police Blotter: From our Jan. 25, 2018 Print Editon

Petit Larceny: Ruff dog day afternoon | An outdoor walk with the dog gave a woman pause (paws?) for concern, when her absence from the great indoors resulted in a loss of $260 from her wallet. The incident happened on Thurs., Jan. 18 at 1:58 p.m. The 21-year-old said she left her wallet in an apartment on W. 19th St. when she went to walk her dog. She told police that there was no lock on her bedroom door and numerous people have access to the apartment.

Identity Theft: Home shopping by way of stealing | The convenience of QVC is great: turn on the television, put your feet up, and just shop. Most people use their own credit or debit cards — but a 69-year-old man learned that someone was using his card to make purchases from QVC. The man realized the charges on Tues., Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. as he was in his home on W. 28th St. The purchase is valued at $500.92. QVC was notified and the transaction was cancelled.

Lost Property: L train memory shutdown | A man was riding the train when he realized he lost his hat and wallet. The incident happened on Mon., Jan. 15 at 6:03 p.m. The 30-year-old man arrived at the train station on the corner of W. 23rd St. & Seventh Ave. and realized he did not have his wallet — which, for reasons known only to the man, was in his hat. He told police he thinks he left both items on the train seat while he exited the L train at W. 14th St. & Sixth Ave. The wallet had his identification card and $490 in cash.

Petit Larceny: The fur flies out of the lobby | Everyone anticipates their package coming as soon as they get the order confirmation email. Imagine waiting for a package that’s never going to come because another person steals it. This happened to a 39-year-old woman on Sat., Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. She told police she never received the package from the USPS and, according to the tracker, it was delivered in the mailbox lobby area of a building on the 200 block of W. 21st St. The package contained a faux fur coat valued at $170.

Lost Property: Unpopular ‘Magic’ trick | A 25-year-old woman woke up at the Chelsea Hostel (251 W. 20th St., btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.) and realized that her passport was lost. She recalled she last had it at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge (425 Seventh Ave., btw. W. 36th & 37th Sts.) on Sun., Jan. 21 at 12:30 a.m. The woman ended up recovering the Mexican passport (the police report did not specify how).

—Tabia C. Robinson

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector Russel J. Green, Commanding Officer. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.