Police Blotter: From Our Feb. 1, 2018 Print Edition

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Break on through | An unknown person broke a glass panel on the door of an apartment building. The incident happened on Thurs., Jan. 25 at 1:30 a.m. on the 300 block of W. 22nd St. According to police, the damage exceeds $250.

IDENTITY THEFT: Company called, she cancelled | A woman told police that her NetSpend credit card was used at a Walmart in New Jersey. The incident happened on Sat., Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. The 67-year-old woman was sitting in her apartment on the 400 block of W. 27th St. when NetSpend alerted her to fraudulent charges of $197. She has since cancelled the card.

PETIT LARCENY: Paying lip service to crime | No matter what the groundhog says, it’s going to be cold for quite some time — and if you don’t have proper lip care, you will be chapped and in pain. One man, knowing this, decided to stock up on (stolen) supplies. The deed happened on Fri., Jan. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Rite Aid (282 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 24th & 25th Sts.) A security guard saw the 30-year-old man stealing nine ChapSticks, 10 Blistex, and 3 Nivea lip care products. The items (total value, $83) will do him no good, since the thief was taken into custody and placed in the “cooler” — just the kind of place that lip balm could come in handy.

PETIT LARCENY: He got game, they got his watch | Basketball is a great game. It is also a competitive one. When you’re playing, you don’t want anything holding you back. That’s what a 26-year-old man had in mind when he put his Apple Watch, iPhone, and headphones down before playing at the Chelsea Recreation Center (430 W. 25th St., btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.) on Thurs., Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. When the game was over, he returned to his stack of stuff and discovered the Apple Watch (valued at $300) had been taken.

THEFT OF SERVICES: The terrible tens | Going out with girlfriends to a restaurant is always good for a good time. A group of 10 women were enjoying a meal together at Clyde Frazier’s Wine and Dine (485 10th Ave., btw. W. 37th & 38th Sts.) on Sat., Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. When it was time to pay the $299 bill, they skipped out — leaving the 24-year-old waitress shocked and surprised.

PETIT LARCENY: The great couch caper | A man was having a great time at Marquee (289 10th Ave., btw. W. 27th & 28th Sts.) on Fri., Jan. 26 at 1:30 a.m. and he didn’t want his phone to take away from his quality time with friends. He put the item in a storage box behind the couch where he was sitting. When he went to retrieve his phone, it was no longer in the box. The iPhone 6 is valued at $800.

—Tabia C. Robinson

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector Russel J. Green, Commanding Officer. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.