Platinum Status is ‘LEED’ Hudson Yards Story

BY WINNIE McCROY | With a number of recent milestones in the construction process and the announcement of new tenants, Hudson Yards is gathering momentum in its quest to become the city’s most connected and sustainable neighborhood.

The massive West Side project will feature more than 18M square feet of mixed-use development including shops, residences, offices, open space, a public school, and a luxury hotel. The first commercial building, 10 Hudson Yards, is fully occupied and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum-certified. Several large companies will relocate their headquarters to 55 Hudson Yards, which is now 90 percent leased. And the final pieces of Vessel, the 150-foot high centerpiece of Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens, were recently bolted into place. The bulk of the Eastern Rail Yard buildings are on schedule to be finished in time for a 2019 opening, with 50 Hudson Yards to follow by 2022 and the Western Rail Yards residential properties and public school set for completion by 2025.

10 HUDSON YARDS DESIGNATED LEED PLATINUM | Related Companies and Oxford Properties kicked off the New Year by announcing that their first Hudson Yards commercial property, 10 Hudson Yards, has earned a LEED Platinum certification — the first commercial office building in the city to earn this status since the LEED v2009 rating system went into effect.

The 52-story building, which opened in May 2016, is now fully occupied with 6,000 employees working at the global headquarters of Tapestry, L’Oréal USA, SAP, The Boston Consulting Group, VaynerMedia, Intersection and Sidewalk Labs. Recently moving their offices to the location were Crescent Capital Group, Ardea Partners, Chain Bridge Asset Management and Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Top brass said they were proud they’d set the bar so high by creating this industry benchmark.

“Building an entire new neighborhood from the ground up afforded us the opportunity to recalibrate every aspect of a 21st century, urban mixed-use neighborhood,” said L. Jay Cross, President of Related Hudson Yards. “The designation of 10 Hudson Yards as LEED Platinum is a testament to our commitment to resiliency, a reflection of the innovative design features and exemplifies our vision to design and develop the most connected, measured and technologically advanced digital comnunity ever.”

Among these technological advances are 1.2MW of gas-fired micro turbines that will generate power and hot/cold water, even in a power outage; a storm water retention tank to harvest 10M gallons of rainwater a year; convenient trash and recycling chutes as well as organic waste collection; fiber loop-supported communications for continuous access via wired and wireless broadband; and an Operation and Energy Control Center to gather data that will help coordinate security, building performance, and visitor experience.

Data gathering will begin in early 2019, so that Operations can monitor what’s happening and make real-time changes to achieve optimal air quality, temperature, and pedestrian flow for the expected 125,000 visitors passing through every day.

RENOWNED FIRMS MOVE TO 55 HUDSON YARDS | In December, a passel of businesses announced they would be moving their headquarters to 55 Hudson Yards. This means that the anticipated-LEED Gold 1.3M gross-square-foot building scheduled to open later this year is now 90 percent leased or committed.

Positioned at the intersection of Hudson Yards, the High Line, and Hudson Park & Boulevard, 55 Hudson Yards is one of the few office buildings in the entire city to open directly onto a park. It will now be occupied by HealthCor Management, a premier investment firm in global healthcare and life science; and Arosa Capital Management, an alternative investment management firm focused on investments in energy and energy-related sectors.

“Hudson Yards is a world-class project,” said Till Bechtolsheimer, Co-Founder, Portfolio Manager and CEO of Arosa Capital Management. “The state-of-the-art facilities, infrastructure and mixed-use design offered here are unparalleled in New York, and Arosa Capital is excited to become a part of this premier development.”

Also relocating to 55 Hudson Yards is Engineers Gate, a proprietary quantitative trading company. Renowned French bakery and café Maison Kayser will also open in the building, so that visitors and employees can enjoy an authentic artisanal French boulangerie.

Glenn Dubin, Founder of Engineers Gate said, “We’re excited to be moving our offices to Hudson Yards. Related Companies has an enlightened vision, and Engineers Gate is happy to be a part of it.”

Related President Jay Cross said they were thrilled to welcome the businesses to New York City’s newest neighborhood.

HUDSON YARDS CENTERPIECE VESSEL COMPLETED | On Dec. 6, after eight months of construction, the last structural piece of Vessel was put into place. The innovative urban landmark that will serve as the centerpiece of Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens now stands its full 150-foot height. Designed by Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects in collaboration with Heatherwick Studio, Vessel was fabricated by Cimolai S.p.A. in Monfalcone, Italy, the specialized factory that also constructed components for The Shed, the 120-foot-high multi-arts center with a telescoping outer shell located adjacent to 15 Hudson Yards.

Vessel arrived on Manhattan’s West Side in six separate shipments of 75 prefabricated pieces, each traveling 15 days across the sea from Italy before taking a five-hour barge trip across the Hudson from Port Newark. Thomas Heatherwick lauded the design, calling it one of the most complex pieces of steelwork ever created.

It is composed of a structural steel frame covered by polished, copper-colored cladding. Reminiscent of an M.C. Escher print, Vessel features 154 intricately-interconnected flights of stairs with 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, all rising from a base that is 50 feet in diameter. Additional mechanical and finishing components such as balustrades, lighting, cladding and paving, as well as landscaping elements, will be installed over the next year.

Once it opens to the public in the spring of 2019, Vessel will offer the public one vertical mile of climbing, to enjoy amazing views of Manhattan’s West Side. It can accommodate about 700 people at a time, and could be used for special events, if acoustics and lighting prove suitable.

Stephen M. Ross, Chairman of Related Companies, said, “Great public spaces bring people together and define neighborhoods. The Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens and its centerpiece Vessel, a new kind of vertical public space, will become the new gathering place for Manhattan’s West Side and a destination for New Yorkers and visitors alike. I look forward to early 2019 when we all can enjoy Manhattan’s newest public space and experience, interact with and climb Vessel.”