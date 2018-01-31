Makeshift Signs of the Resistance

BY JOSH ROGERS | “Oooh look, there’s the family with the orange hats.”

Our subway trip to the 2018 Women’s March on NYC was only a half hour, and already we were a thing before we hit the streets. Actually, I was of little interest to anyone — my hat wasn’t orange, and either way, it still would’ve been my children grabbing the attention.

The bright, non-pink hats were merely for safety. Although decidedly off-color, they were easy to spot, just in case. “Did you see a little girl with an orange hat” could’ve worked in an emergency.

With my wife off to work the morning of the march, our kids and I rummaged for discarded boxes. What our signs lacked in aesthetics — and they lacked a lot — I at least, thought they made up for it in authenticity.

“Donald Trump is not nice,” I wrote on my 4-year-old daughter’s sign, which she decorated. It was something I said to her only a few times before she turned 3, but she latched onto it and still says it on the rare occasions she hears his name. Trump supporters can’t honestly argue differently about a man who talked about his daughter’s sexual appeal as a baby, admits to violating women, and thinks there are “very fine people” who support Nazis and the KKK.

My son, 8, picking up on his sister, went with, “Get Big Meanie Out And Let Muslims in Now!” My wife and I hardly ever talk politics with him, but he remembered me mentioning the Muslim ban promise during the campaign.

“Stop Eating Hamburgers and Help Your Country Now!” he wrote on the other side of his sign. I’m not sure where he got a tidbit of cheeseburger detail in Michael Wolff’s new book.

We were obviously novices in activism, but the marchers we saw were encouraging, some asking permission to take my kids’ picture. My daughter in particular liked the “hey hey, ho ho” chant she learned.

As it turned out, we didn’t march far. We and a few thousand others were stopped from joining the march at 72nd and Central Park West. We heard about others stopped on other side streets. Presumably, everyone patient enough was eventually allowed to join the march. We chanted and raised our signs with the crowd when we thought news helicopters were filming.

After over an hour, I figured we’d head north on Columbus to try and join the march and go back Downtown. We ran into a friend of my daughter’s, a PS11 classmate who came with his family, a couple of school staffers, and their children. They had been stuck on a different street and were heading to a nearby playground.

We decided to join the fun. I figured that an hour was plenty of activism for them in one day. I’m pretty sure we got counted in the 200,000+.

Josh Rogers is a freelance writer and editor living in Chelsea.