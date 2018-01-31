History, Housing, Hellos, Hugs at Speaker Johnson’s Inauguration Ceremony

BY EILEEN STUKANE | Just prior to the Jan. 28 inauguration ceremony and swearing-in for Corey Johnson as Speaker of the New York City Council — before the praise bestowed upon him from a host of other city and state elected officials — Johnson was mingling on the floor of the Morris W. and Fannie B. Haft Theater at the Fashion Institute of Technology, hugging and being hugged by constituents who, without exception, called him “a friend.”

“Say hello to your mother for me,” Johnson said to one, and “Hello Jerry, how are you?” to another, and he didn’t skip a beat as he greeted person after person by their first name. The warm responses from residents reflected the efforts Johnson has made to connect with people living in the neighborhoods he represents as District 3’s Councilmember. The foundation of trust he has developed is evident.

Sitting with a group from Manhattan Plaza in Hell’s Kitchen, Marisa Redanty, newly elected District Leader to the NY County Democratic Committee, spoke of how they fought for Johnson when he was running for Council. “He’s not doing it for himself,” Redanty noted. “He’s interested in doing the work for the people, to meet everybody, know everybody, and ask about what they want and need. He was never far from any event.” The residents credited Johnson with getting the bus schedules posted, implementing the Fresh Food for Seniors program (which every two weeks offers seniors fresh produce for $8 a bag, available in Johnson’s district office), and eliminating the ponding on Ninth Ave. which made the simple act of crossing the street a hazardous endeavor. “I know he’s going to do great things as Speaker,” said Redanty, “because that’s who he is. I don’t know how he does it.”

A new political group, Hell’s Kitchen Democrats, was founded last April by Marti Cummings, its current president, and Mark Robinson, now an executive board member. In less than a year the group has gained over 100 members, has activated the community, and was instrumental in the election of district leaders. Corey Johnson went to the group’s first meeting, with 15 people, in Robinson’s apartment. “He was running a fever but he came,” Robinson recalled. “We’re very proud of him,” Cummings added.

Every seat in the 700-capacity Haft Theater was filled by the time the ceremony opened with musical performances from the students of PS111 and PS51, who created a hopeful mood with “This Land Is Your Land” along with the Shaker melody “Simple Gifts.” Johnson had requested

Aleta LaFargue, President of the Manhattan Plaza Tenants Association, to make opening remarks and to introduce the many councilmembers and other elected officials on the stage.

“I know I speak for everyone when I say that if you’re on the West Side, Corey is much more than an elected public official,” said LaFargue. “To so many of us across our district he is a friend, a neighbor, a surrogate son, a mentor, a mentee, a role model, a fighter.” Later on, LaFargue would tell Chelsea Now that Johnson “has been a great advocate for us. He stood up for us many times.”

SHAPED BY A PERSONAL HISTORY | Mayor Bill de Blasio reminded the audience that after the Nov. 2016 election, “One of the people in this city who stood up the quickest, with the most fortitude, who started to organize his community to resist and to make sure values stay strong, was Corey Johnson.” He added that New York City was sending a message to the whole country “that an HIV-positive man is one of the great leaders of our city.” The mayor talked about Johnson’s origins in a small town in Massachusetts and how 20 years ago he came out “in a world where almost no one did it, in a culture and athletic culture that so tragically rejected people’s truth.” He referred to the close connection Johnson has to his mother who was unable to attend, and added, “Corey is not a moderate. You don’t do things in moderation. You do it with all your energy and heart and became an activist, a community activist, a fighter for LGBT rights, a civic leader, and the youngest community board chair in the city.” The mayor vowed that in regard to AIDS, “this will be the place where this epidemic ends.”

Before administering the Oath of Office, US Senator Charles Schumer, like Mayor de Blasio, referred to Johnson’s childhood, specifically his upbringing in public housing. “His family struggled, and struggled, and struggled, but Corey had some inner strength, a great gift from God, and he became captain of his football team and he came out and said ‘I’m gay.’ ” Schumer, who met Johnson shortly thereafter, today refers to him as “a fighter to stand up for who we are and what we believe in.”

Amidst the accolades, Johnson’s ability to make the City Council a “Council of independence,” meaning apart from the mayor’s office, was later mentioned by NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer, as was Johnson’s creation of a new committee for oversight and investigation of city agencies. Alphonso David, Counsel to Governor Andrew Cuomo, labeled Corey Johnson “the disruptor, the underdog, the fighter, and now the Speaker of the New York City Council,” who “has never forgotten how important it is to remain humble, how important it is to fight for the things that absolutely matter.”

LOCAL ISSUES AND CITYWIDE CHALLENGES | Finally at the podium, after being unable to stop himself from dancing to “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” sung by the New York City Community Chorus earlier in the program, and comforting the Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo’s baby, Prince, while Cumbo was seated beside him on stage, Johnson took five minutes to offer thanks to a list of people that included a shout-out to each Councilmember by first name. He then spoke of the 14,703 doors he knocked on during the campaign and how he continues to be inspired by those he met: “Each one of you has a unique incredible story and a unique set of life experiences and challenges that you’ve overcome. You are what inspires me and motivates me every single day.”

He highlighted accomplishments, including the pending public park on W. 20th St. in Chelsea, a new historic district in the South Village, the 500 affordable housing units resulting from the Pier 40 negotiation, and a development with an indoor recreation facility and affordable supermarket. In spite of these wins, Johnson said the city faces big challenges. “The affordability crisis that grips our city threatens the very existence of our neighborhoods,” he said. “People who lived in the same community for their entire lives find themselves priced out, unable to afford their rent or even their groceries. Many working families are literally living paycheck to paycheck. One missed shift or one medical expense away from eviction or bankruptcy.”

Johnson noted that the night before his inauguration ceremony, 61,000 people slept in shelters, 23,000 of them children under age 16. “We must do better,” he urged, also vowing to extend rent protections and to work with state government “to finally once and for all close the loopholes that are allowing landlords to deregulate apartments.” Later he would note that 22 percent of New Yorkers — 1.7 million people — are living below the poverty line, and 44 percent are at the poverty line. He made clear that affordable housing is a priority.

He spoke out for small businesses that are unable to compete with “deep-pocketed chain stores” and subway riders who are experiencing “years of disinvestment in our infrastructure,” and also “shamefully racial disparities that persist in nearly every aspect of life in our city, including life expectancy, health outcomes, criminal justice, and education.”

To the people of his District 3, running from an edge of Central Park to Canal St., Johnson vowed that even though he had a bigger set of citywide responsibilities, “I will never ever let that stop me from my obligations to you, my constituents in this district. You will see me often, you will see my staff often, and we will have a close, strong working partnership over the next four years just as we have had over the previous four years. I will always remember who elected me.”

Johnson himself then referred to his personal story: “When I came out in 1999 in a small town of 5,000 people 30 miles north of Boston, when I came out to my family, when I came out at school, I was three months before that literally suicidal. I was clinically depressed and I did not want to live anymore because I couldn’t accept myself and I was scared the world wouldn’t accept me. But I came out and I got the support and love that I needed and ultimately I realized that I deserved. And that one moment of coming out was the chain reaction in a series of events.”

Life events broadened Johnson’s perspective and brought him to New York. He concluded, “I will remember where I came from, I will remember the struggles that I faced, I will remember the adversity, and when difficult decisions have to be made, I will do it remembering all of you of course, but also the folks who aren’t here today, the single mom working two jobs, the public housing resident living in conditions that are not acceptable, the family whose landlord is harassing them, trying to deregulate where they live. I’ll remember these stories.” He also promised that even though there would be good days and tough days, he would do the job “with a smile. I will have fun. I will do this job in an earnest way, in a serious way, and it will get the attention it deserves. But I hope to have a lot of fun with you while at the same time making our city even better.”

A POSTSCRIPT FROM COLLEAGUES | Those attending the ceremony who have worked with Johnson in myriad ways, shared with Chelsea Now their experiences: From NY State Assemblymember Deborah Glick: “Going back to when he was a Community Board Chair, we had a number of issues that related to the waterfront we worked on. He’s smart and focused and is going to be very good for the community.” From NY State Assemblymember Richard Gottfried: “One of the reasons I supported Corey when he first ran for the Council was his dedication and the priority he gives to rent and housing. I think as Speaker we’re going to see a lot more movement on protecting the rent laws and tenants’ rights and getting more affordable housing.” From Kyle Bragg, Secretary/Treasurer of 32BJ SEIU: “Corey has been an extraordinary advocate for responsible development and good jobs. I’m very happy to see someone who has both the skills and abilities and the morality to look out for working families in this city, be the Speaker of the NY City Council.” From Christine Berthet, former chair of Community Board 4 and vice-chair of the board when Johnson was chair: “I was immediately captured by his intelligence. We worked together when he was the chair and he was really trying to get all the projects from all the committees worked on, pushing them, making them happen. He’s very inclusive.”