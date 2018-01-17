Health: Its Own Reward (Lifestyle Change Award Also Nice)

Heart disease and stroke causes one in three women’s deaths each year, most due to the lifestyle choices people make. Have you or someone you know made a positive change that greatly improved chances of living longer?

The American Heart Association and Macy’s are searching for an inspirational woman from the New York metropolitan area to honor with the 2018 New York Lifestyle Change Award.

The Association, in collaboration with Macy’s, a national sponsor of the Go Red For Women movement, created the Lifestyle Change Award to celebrate the accomplishments of women who have made significant and positive changes to improve their quality of life and overall health.

Women who have taken steps to improve their health or the health of those around them are encouraged to apply at nycgored.heart.org. The deadline for nomination submission is Fri., Feb. 2, 2018.

The winner will be recognized by Macy’s at the 2018 NYC Go Red For Women Luncheon, the premier annual event in New York City focusing on women’s cardiovascular health, on Fri., March 2, at the New York Hilton Midtown. The winner will receive a $500 Macy’s gift card and a consultation with a Macy’s MyStylist.

Macy’s executives Molly Langenstein and Anne Dunn serve as Executive Co-Chairpersons of the luncheon. Since 2004, Macy’s has raised more than $65 million for Go Red For Women. Every dollar raised helps fund life-saving research and awareness that adds more time to women’s lives. That means more time to be entrepreneurs, innovators, and business moguls. More time to be moms, sisters, partners, and friends.

For more information about the Lifestyle Change Award and to submit nominations online, please visit nycgored.heart.org.

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke — the two leading causes of death in the world. They team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. Go Red For Women is nationally sponsored by Macy’s and CVS Health. New York City Goes Red sponsors are Northwell Health and TransPerfect.