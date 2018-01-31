Brewer Appoints Durst to Hudson River Park Board

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | They say you can’t go home again — but that apparently doesn’t apply to Douglas Durst, has been appointed by the borough president to the board of directors of the Hudson River Park Trust.

Durst was formerly a leading light of the Hudson River Park, serving for years as chairperson and co-chairperson of the Friends of Hudson River Park, the park’s leading advocacy group.

But, five years ago, the powerful real estate developer had a falling-out with Madelyn Wils, the president of the Trust, and bolted, abruptly resigning from the Friends.

Durst, the chairperson of the Durst Organization, had proposed a plan to refurbish the run-down Pier 40, at W. Houston St. But the Trust — the state-city authority that operates and is building the 4.5-mile-long park — rejected the idea, causing the rift.

Not only did Durst have a parting of the ways with the Trust. More recently, he even helped sue the authority, ponying up funding for a lawsuit by members of The City Club of New York against Barry Diller’s glittering Pier 55 “fantasy island” entertainment pier, which is planned for off of W. 14th St. Although Durst had been rumored by park insiders to be financing the lawsuit, The Villager (our sister publication) was the first to get him to admit on the record last year that he had, in fact, provided funding for it.

The litigation, in fact, nearly sunk the ever-higher-priced project. But thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s intervention, the Pier 55 dispute was resolved this past October, putting the plan back on track to move forward again.

When Durst led the Friends, the group sued on the park’s behalf to get municipal uses — such as the Department of Sanitation garage on Gansevoort Peninsula — out of it. Under Durst, the Friends also reached a settlement with the operator of the W. 30th St. heliport to end tourist flights there. And it was Durst who, last year, personally noticed that the tourist flights had started up again, leading to the operator having to pay a $250,000 fine to the Trust.

The borough president appoints three members to the Trust board, and the governor and mayor each appoint five.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said, “Mr. Durst brings invaluable talent and experience to the table and, as part of the board, will help the Hudson River Park Trust build truly world-class public spaces and amenities. I thank him for agreeing to serve, and look forward to seeing these waterfront spaces truly live up to their potential for all New Yorkers.”

“I am honored to be joining the board of the Hudson River Park Trust,” Durst said in a statement. “I have been an advocate and supporter of the park for decades and I am tremendously grateful to the borough president for this opportunity to continue my service to one of New York’s great treasures and most important green spaces. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Trust board and our partners in government at the city and state to finish the park.”

Asked by The Villager what his goals are as a Trust board member, Durst responded, “Continue to provide transparency and openness.”

Asked if he would be able to work with Wils, he said, “Absolutely.”

It was Tom Fox, who was one of the City Club plaintiffs against the Pier 55 plan, who tipped off the newspaper that Durst had been put on the Trust board. Fox was an early leader of the park and its planning as the first president of the Hudson River Park Conservancy, the Trust’s predecessor agency.

“I think it’s long overdue,” Fox said approvingly of Durst’s being tapped for the Trust’s board. “He’s been working on this park — for what? — 20 years now? I think it’s good news for the park. He’s a man who’s willing to put his money where his mouth is. And he works hard. And he cares.”

Apparently, though, the Trust isn’t quite as enthusiastic about the development. Asked about Durst’s appointment, a spokesperson said the authority would decline comment.

Under the Hudson River Park Act of 1998, the borough president is supposed to appoint one member from each community board that contains the park — Boards 1, 2 and 4 — and to consult with the relevant board before doing so. Asked if Brewer had done it in this case, a spokesperson indicated she had not.

Andrew Goldston, Brewer’s spokesperson, said, “Borough President Brewer spoke with the chairperson of Community Board 4 [CB4] today to discuss the appointment, and issued Mr. Durst’s formal appointment letter after that conversation. The announcement of this appointment Friday came a little earlier than it should have, and we regret the error.”

Pam Frederick and Lawrence Goldberg are currently the BP’s representatives on the Trust board for Community Board 1 (Tribeca) and Community Board 2 (the Village), respectively. Each lives in their respective board, just as Durst lives in CB4 (Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen).

Tobi Bergman, the previous chairperson of CB2 and a longtime advocate for youth sports on Pier 40, was disappointed at Durst’s appointment to the Trust’s board.

“If the community board was not consulted as mandated, that would be discouraging,” he said. “But mostly it’s the choice itself that disappoints. When the act was written, everyone assumed the governor and mayor would pack the board with supporters who would vote obediently. The act allowed the borough president to appoint three members who would be park activist voices from the adjacent communities. That’s why community board consultation was mandated. No one expected or intended one of those voices would be of a captain of real estate.”

In the effort to redevelop Pier 40 five years ago, Bergman and youth-sports advocates supported the idea of developing luxury residential towers at the pier to generate income to repair it — and even independently commissioned design renderings of what the towers would look like. Leading members of the Pier 40 Champions group, a coalition of the local youth leagues, decried Durst’s competing plan to repurpose the pier’s existing pier shed as office space for tech firms.

Unlike Bergman, however, Arthur Schwartz, a former longtime chairperson of the CB2 Parks and Waterfront Committee, said Durst — despite being a big-time developer, is a community-oriented person.

“It’s funny to say this, but the Trust board has become a plaything for a lot of rich people with no connection to the community,” Schwartz said. “Douglas Durst is a very wealthy guy but at least he has some notion of community involvement and input. When he ran Friends, it was built as an activist group, which balanced a board that was political. Once he left Friends, both bodies lost touch with the community.”

Burt Lazarin, the chairperson of CB4, told The Villager that, in fact, the community board was blindsided by Durst’s appointment.

“CB4 was surprised and upset by the borough president’s recent appointment to fill the vacancy on the Hudson River Park Trust board designated as the Board 4 position as there was no prior consultation with CB4,” he said. “I have had a recent conversation with the BP where she recognized our concerns and offered to meet with CB4 to further explain her decision.”

At the same time, he said, the community board is looking forward to working with Durst on issues involving the waterfront park.

“CB4 has collaborated with the Durst Organization in the past and has high expectations of Mr. Durst, as the representative of board district 4, to prove his passion for the park and effectively add his skills to the team to get our park completed,” Lazarin added. “We look forward to meeting with Mr. Durst to discuss his vision for the park in the near future.”

Under the leadership of Douglas Durst and his cousin Jody Durst, the Durst Organization built the nation’s first sustainable skyscraper at 4 Times Square and the first LEED Platinum-certified high-rise office tower at One Bryant Park. Douglas Durst serves as a director of the Real Estate Board of New York, The New School, The Trust for Public Land and Project for Public Spaces. He is also involved in the theatrical arts and environmental activism.

Another question is whether Durst will be a voting member of the board.

Under the park act, the borough president designates two of her three appointees as voting members “on a rotating basis.”

Brewer spokesperson Goldston said, “Per the Hudson River Park Trust law, the three members rotate as to who casts the two votes. Since Mr. Durst’s seat was previously vacant, the two existing members held both votes without rotating. Now that Mr. Durst is being appointed, the BP’s office will determine a rotation schedule.”

Durst actually was not present at last Thursday’s regularly scheduled Trust board of directors meeting. According to the Trust, because things must go through “a process,” Durst will not “officially” be appointed until March. A Durst spokesperson confirmed that is Durst’s understanding, as well.