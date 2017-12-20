Safe City Safe Streets Honors the Best of New York’s Finest

BY REBECCA FIORE | Modesty went hand in hand with heroism as, time and time again, NYPD officers singled out for their achievements emphasized the importance of teamwork and training.

“I really have to thank all the officers who were with me that day,” Officer Thomas Sheehy said in the acceptance speech for his “Officer of the Year” award, at the 14th Annual Safe City Safe Streets luncheon, held on Dec. 14 by the Greenwich Village-Chelsea Chamber of Commerce (aka GVCCC). “It was teamwork that helped the girl get out of the situation that she was in,” Sheeby recalled. “I’m really honored for this award.”

While working a street fair in September, Sheehy, of the Sixth Precinct, witnessed a vehicle collision at University Place and E. Eighth St. involving a moving vehicle and a parked one. As he approached the collision, he noticed a female driver in the front seat, bent over and unresponsive.

After attempts to open the driver and passenger doors failed, Sheehy used his expandable baton to break the rear driver’s side window. Once the driver was removed from the vehicle, Sheehy called the ambulance and began administering chest compressions. Upon receiving backup and an AED (automated external defibrillator), Sheehy attached the electro-pads to the woman, gave two shocks, and she regained a stable pulse. The FDNY EMS arrived to the scene and the driver was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital.

Sheehy has been on the job for six and a half years. Additionally, he volunteered to assist in his department’s field training program, where he trained 34 officers newly assigned to the Sixth Precinct.

Sheehy, along with six other police officers and one sergeant, were awarded with “Officer of the Year” recognition from their respective precincts. For going above and beyond, demonstrating outstanding community policing, and keeping neighborhoods safe.

Sergeant José Morales was appointed to the NYPD on June 30, 1992. Seven years later, he was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the 13th Precinct as the conditions unit supervisor. Based on his performance, he was assigned to the anti-crime program as a supervisor in Jan. 2007. From then to the current day, his team made 1,380 arrests — and of those, 359 were felonies and 1,021 were misdemeanors.

In March of 2013, he was promoted to Sergeant Special Assignment, which is only given to a select few out of the NYPD’s over 5,000 sergeants.

Morales took to the microphone, thanking all those who came before him. He even said in the past, he has been a guest at this event and has seen his officers accept this award.

“I’ve been doing anti-crime since 2007. A lot of my guys have gone up to be some of the finest detectives throughout the city. Some of them have moved up the ranking, sergeant, lieutenant, and I have one currently that’s going to be a captain,” Morales said. “It’s a pleasure working with these guys and I have four of my anti-crime cops sitting with me now, who also in the future will be some of the finest detectives throughout the city. It’s a unit, it’s a team.”

Teamwork was also front and center, when two pairs of officers were awarded from the 10th and Midtown South precincts.

Officers Matthew Powlett and Joseph Spector were both appointed to the NYPD on Jan. 9, 2006. In February of 2011, they became partners. Since February of this year, the pair has been assigned to Sector B of the 10th Precinct (btw. W. 29th St. & 21st Sts., west of Seventh Ave.) under the Neighborhood Coordination Officers (NCO) program.

During their six-year partnership, they have affected over 150 arrests.

“Besides their arrest record, they exemplify the definition of a ‘NCO’ Officer,” Justin McManus, of the Peter McManus Cafe (an iconic Chelsea gathering place) said. “They both continually display leadership and mentoring qualities that are second to none within the 10th Precinct. These are not traits that can be taught, these are traits that define Matt and Joe as officers because of their dedication and hard work to their community and co-workers.”

“It’s a great place we work, Chelsea. We love dealing with the community. We’ve been there over 10 years and most especially, me and my partner getting this award for the [our work over the] last six years,” Powlett said. “Six more will be a pleasure.”

Another dynamic duo, with much more in common than meets the eye, accepted the award graciously as they are relatively new to the job.

Midtown South Officers Nicholas Pastore and John Connelly were raised on Long Island — Deer Park and Garden City, respectively. They both come from a line of police officers in their families, and are both currently working towards their master’s degree at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. They entered and graduated from the Police Academy in 2015, and shortly thereafter joined the Midtown South Precinct.

In a matter of six months, they successfully closed out two cases of assault and three robbery patterns. They even aided in the arrests of three wanted criminals — while they were off duty.

Pastore accepted the award for the two, and thanked his team members.

“It was a collaborative effort, all these arrests,” Pastore said. “I’d like to say that we did it by ourselves but there were so many other people involved in this.”

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce, who was the event’s keynote speaker, noted that in light of recent terror events — including ISIS-inspired terrorist attacks on Oct. 31, which killed eight people and Dec. 11, which injured three — it’s a “dangerous environment to be an officer, whether uniformed or not.”

Boyce, who has been working in law enforcement for over 35 years, added, “I’m at the end of my career. I’m 62 years old and I have to be out by my 63rd birthday, but I would switch with any one of those guys.”