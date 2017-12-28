Police Blotter: From the Pages of Our Dec. 28, 2017 Print Edition

AIDED CASE: Christmas Eve close call | A man was drunk inside of the train station on the northeast corner of Eighth Ave. and W. 14th St. On Sun., Dec. 24 at 4:41 a.m., while waiting on the eastbound E train platform, witnesses told police that as the train was pulling into the station the man stuck out his hand to make contact with the train. The force of the train caused the man to spin and fall to the platform hitting his head. The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

PETIT LARCENY: Gym locker gets worked over | While a man was working out at New York Sports Club (128 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 16th & 17th Sts.) on the evening of Fri., Dec. 22, his money was taken out of his locker. The man, 57, told police that his locker was locked and when he returned to the locker his lock and $410 was missing. No other property was taken and there is no video available.

LOST PROPERTY: Regret finds a place to park | A 20-year-old woman lost her wallet and the items in the wallet while trying to park her mother’s car in front of her building. The incident happened on the 400 block of W. 17th St. on Thurs., Dec. 21, at 3 p.m. All contents are valued at $50. She does not believe that she is the victim of a crime.

LOST PROPERTY: Lack of jostle can’t explain missing jingle-jangle | A woman realized her keys were missing as she returned home from shopping. The incident happened on Thurs., Dec. 21, at 5 p.m. When the woman returned to her home (on the 400 block of W. 25th St.), she noticed that her keys were missing. The 51-year-old woman was not bumped or jostled. The last time she saw her keys, she told police, was in her apartment.

LOST PROPERTY: Gift idea for he who has almost everything | ’Tis the season to lose your wallet. A man, 53, told police he rode a yellow taxi from W. 50th St. and Ninth Ave. to W. 23rd St. and Eighth Ave. on Thurs., Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. When he exited the taxi, he realized that he was no longer in possession of his wallet and its contents. He does not believe to be the victim of a crime. All contents are valued at $220.

—Tabia C. Robinson

