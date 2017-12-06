Police Blotter and Community Council Report

SENIOR SAFETY TIPS — AND SWAG | Senior safety and crime prevention were the main topics at Nov. 30’s 10th Precinct Community Council meeting. At the outset, Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Lanot noted that crime in the precinct is up 1 percent for the month due to grand larcenies. The meeting then shifted matters of senior safety. The NYPD recently purchased “Senior Safe NYC” bags whose exterior reflective tape announces its presence to vehicles, pedestrians, and potential thieves. The bags are currently available at select precincts in Manhattan, but they’re slated to be at every precinct at some point next year. Each bag has a senior-focused crime prevention, a special pen that combats check washing, a magnifying glass, and a reflective slap bracelet with an alarm keychain attached to it. A YouTube video was played, explaining check washing and why a uni-ball pen should be used to write checks instead of a regular ink pen. “Mail fishing is becoming prevalent,” said Officer Jarett Di Lorenzo. “We haven’t had any cases of it in the 10th Precinct, but we still want you all to be safe.”

GRAND LARCENY AUTO: Tanks for nothing, gas station thief | Leave your car unlocked at a gas station and walk away, and you’ll end up a Blotter item. That’s what happened on Sun., Dec. 3 at 4:35 a.m., after a 26-year-old man in front of 466 10th Ave. (btw. W. 36th & 37th Sts.) The man says he left his 2010 black Nissan Altima, worth $15,000, at a gas pump off (and unlocked) to get a cup of coffee inside. When he returned, his car was gone. A witness told him that someone entered his car and fled northbound on 10th Ave. The car has a keyless ignition and the victim was in possession of his key fob at the time of the incident. In addition to his car being stolen, his LG Tablet, worth $350, and his Nexar iPhone car mount, worth $200, were also in the car.

PETIT LARCENY: Condo no go | Don’t wire money to people, no matter the situation. This unfortunate event happened to a 23-year-old woman on Sun., Oct. 15, at 8 a.m. The woman says she wired $600 to a male pretending to be the owner of the condo apartment she was expecting to sublet. When she went to meet him at the location (on the 200 block of W. 25th St.), she found that the apartment was currently occupied — and owned. She has not had further contact with the suspect.

LOST PROPERTY: Something is missing in life | A fun night can turn into tragedy the next morning, when you realize that your wallet is missing. A 20-year-old woman remembers having her wallet in a yellow cab on Sat., Dec. 2, but when she woke up in her apartment (on the 200 block of W. 27th St.), she realized that her wallet was missing. She does not think that she is the victim of a crime, she just feels that she lost her wallet. She had no credit cards in the wallet — just her driver’s license and her Social Security card.

LOST PROPERTY: The only crime was forgetfulness | A 23-year-old woman lost her phone on Sat., Dec. 2, at 3:30 a.m. She realized she lost her phone when she arrived at her apartment on the 300 block of W. 19th St. She believes she may have left the phone in an Uber that she took home. She doesn’t think she is the victim of a crime. The 256-gigabyte iPhone X, is valued at $1,300.

LOST PROPERTY: Identity loss, not theft | It’s very nerve-wracking to lose your student identification card, especially when you have to ay for it to be replaced. This happened to a 20-year-old student on Wed., Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. She states that she possibly dropped her card in front of the Apple Store at 401 W. 14th St. (btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.). The ID is valued at $25.

—Tabia C. Robinson

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.