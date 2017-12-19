Chelsea Daily News is a Sham Source with Stolen Content from Chelsea Now

That’s right, dear reader. Don’t waste your time on the web visiting Chelsea Daily News. Just go straight to the source; that is to say, the source of all its stolen content: chelseanow.com, the website version of the weekly newspaper serving Manhattan’s Chelsea, Hudson Yards, and Hell’s Kitchen neighborhoods. Shame on you, Chelsea Daily News — a site so careless about its automatic downloads of Chelsea Now content, that this will soon be their lead story, posted mere minutes after it first appeared on the Chelsea Now website. Do YOU have a bogus headline we can use to fool them into copying? If so, send it to Chelsea Now editor Scott Stiffler via email: scott@chelseanow.com — and resist the temptation to make a “fake news” joke. You’re better than that, and so are we!