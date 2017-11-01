Timber! A Tree Crashes in Chelsea

BY JOSH ROGERS | A large tree fell across W. 24th St. on the afternoon of Mon., Oct. 30 — but as luck would have it, no one was injured, according to police on the scene. The tree fell right in front of the High School of Fashion Industries, not long before dismissal. Police were concerned students might jump on the trunk sprawled across the street, but officials managed to quickly get the tree off of two parked vehicles and move it to the side of the street. The back windshield of one of the cars was smashed.

One passerby said a nanny noticed the tree start to wobble, and was able to maneuver herself and her charge out of the way in the nick of time. Police said the combination of heavy rain the day before and the still windy conditions likely caused the accident. Sanitation workers removed the heavy tree two days later, Wed., Nov. 1.

It’s been a bad year for trees on W. 24th St., between Seventh and Eighth Aves. Back in July, a tree on the block was knocked over by a truck, according to police.