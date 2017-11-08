Police Blotter: From the Pages of Our Nov. 9, 2017 Print Issue

PETIT LARCENY: Student’s harsh lesson | Imagine coming home from school and realizing your wallet was missing from your bag. That’s what happened to a 19-year-old student when she arrived home at noon on Thurs., Nov. 2. She was in her apartment on the 400 block of W. 19th St., when she realized that her wallet was gone. The wallet, which had $50 in it, was left in the school office unattended.

CRIMINAL POSSESION: Plain wrong in plain sight | Contrary to a popular but misinformed belief, smoking pot in plain view in this city is still a crime. That’s what one woman forgot when she was seen in her building toking away. On Sat., Nov. 4 at 4:45 p.m., police were patrolling a building on the 400 block of W. 19th St. when they observed the women smoking marijuana. The 30-year-old was arrested on sight.

LOST PROPERTY: Watch wasn’t watched | The energy rush that comes with a great workout can be distracting, even blinding one to the fact that your belongings have been left behind. Sneakers, a sports bra, or a hoodie are a few typical pieces of exercise gear that might stay in the locker — but in this case, a $9,000 Rolex was the missing item. On Wed., Oct. 18, a 51-year-old man was at SoulCycle (8 W. 19th St., btw. Fifth and Sixth Aves.), the last time he saw the watch. When he got home to his home on W. 23rd St., he realized that his watch was missing. He didn’t recall anyone bumping or brushing up against him. He just thinks the watch is “lost.”

PETIT LARCENY: Sour note of a sound system theft | Maybe someone didn’t like that loud music the 30-year-old victim was playing in his car, so stole his vehicle’s sound system. Or maybe the thief knew the resale value. The victim told police he parked his car overnight on the 300 block of W. 26th St. at 6:30 p.m. on Thurs., Nov. 2. When he returned to the car, he noticed the driver side window was broken and the radio, subwoofer bass, amplifier, and car charger were missing.

PETIT LARCENY: Bad seed at the ‘Market’ | Helping yourself to someone else’s money is a crime, but a 23-year-old woman thought she got away with it. On Sat., Oct. 14, the woman, a cashier at Whole Foods Market (250 Seventh Ave., at W. 24th St.) was caught on camera taking $100 from the cash register. She was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny.

—Tabia C. Robinson

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.