Police Blotter: From the Pages of our Nov. 30, 2017 Print Edition

PETIT LARCENY: Give my regrets to Rebar | Never leave your phone unattended. A man was having fun at Rebar (225 W. 19th St., btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.), when he put his phone down on the coat check counter. On Sat., Nov. 25 just after 2:00 p.m., an unknown person took the 50-year-old’s iPhone 8 without permission. It is unknown whether there is video footage available. The crucial communication device is valued at $800 and the victim’s black OtterBox phone case is valued at $80.

PETIT LARCENY: Sweater swiper | A woman went to the Gap (277 W. 23rd St. at Eighth Ave.) and stole nine black gap sweaters. The incident happened on Wed., Nov. 22 just after 3:00 p.m. After she grabbed the sweaters, she walked out of the store without permission or payment. Video surveillance is available. The sweaters are valued at $349.50.

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Case ‘cracked’ | Don’t stand around in buildings you don’t belong in. On Sun., Nov. 26 at 11:18 a.m. a 47-year-old man was seen in a building on the 200 block of W. 26th St. on the 11th floor without permission or authority. During a search of the suspect, police found a crack pipe with residue recovered from his right hand.

FELONY ROBBERY: Hit halal guy | A vendor working in his halal-food truck at the southwest corner of University Place and E. 14th St. was robbed and slugged on Tues., Nov. 14, around 4 p.m., police said. A man approached the cart and swiped two Gatorades and two Pepsis. When the 31-year-old vendor requested payment, the suspect punched him in the face five times, causing swelling and bleeding to his eye. A search of the suspect by police turned up a small, clear bag of alleged cocaine. The 35-year-old man was charged with felony robbery.

FELONY ROBBERY: Mugged senior | According to police, a Chelsea senior was robbed on Mon., Nov. 13, at 10:30 p.m. The man, 76, was entering his residence on the 100 block of W. 21st St. when he was followed by two males. They stopped him in the vestibule area, pushed him against a wall, and covered his mouth. The suspects rifled through his pockets and attempted to remove property. The two males, a 43-year old and a 46-year-old, were arrested Sun., Nov. 19, for attempted felony robbery.

—Tabia C. Robinson

