Police Blotter: From the Pages of our Nov. 16, 2017 Print Edition

UBER DRIVER FATALITY AFTER WEST SIDE HIGHWAY ALTERCATION | A 68-year-old Uber driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Sat., Nov. 11. Police responded to a 911 call just before midnight, of a vehicle collision at West St. and Horatio St. Before the accident, 68-year-old Richard Tolk, of West New York, NJ, was driving his 2010 Toyota Camry south on 11th Ave. Kohji Kosugi, 39, tapped the hood of the car with his hockey stick after a close call in the crosswalk at W. 20th St. Tolk, a grandfather of three, got out of his car to confront Kosugi. Kosugi then used the hockey stick to hit him on the head and — once Tolk fell — continued the assault. Kosugi fled on foot after the incident. Tolk got back in his car and drove south ultimately crashing into a cement barrier. Once police came, Tolk was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 a.m.. Kosugi has since been taken into custody, with bail set at $500,000.

LOST PROPERTY: Ring quest her only hope for reunion | She wasn’t bumped or jostled, and it doesn’t seem like it’s a crime, but a woman lost her very expensive ring. A 52-year-old woman reported to police that around 12:30 p.m. she was near the northeast corner of 10th Ave. and W. 19th St., on Wed., Nov. 8 when she realized it was gone. The Cartier ring is valued at $7,000.

PETIT LARCENY: Phone bolted to the Bronx | Having way too much fun at the club can cost you your new iPhone. That’s what happened to a 24-year-old woman inside of the Marquee nightclub (289 10th Ave., btw. W. 26th & 27th Sts.) on Sun., Nov. 12 at 1:50 a.m. She told police that she lost her phone inside of the club. She used the Find My iPhone app, and the phone was located at Boyton Ave. in the Bronx. She does not know if the phone was taken. The black iPhone 8 plus, 64 gigabytes, is valued at $1,000.

ASSAULT: Eye spy trouble at Tao | Things got heated at the Tao nightclub (369 W. 16th St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). A man was punched in at around 2:30 a.m. on Sun., Nov. 12. The 32-year-old victim was punched by another 32-year-old, and the blow caused a cut above his left eye. The victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital for treatment.

LOST PROPERTY: An open invite to crime | When you leave your bag open, your wallet is bound to go missing. That happened to a 53-year-old man on Sat., Nov. 11 just after 1:45 p.m. The man tells police that he was inside of 75 Ninth Ave. (btw. W. 15th & 16th Sts.) when he lost his wallet. He used the wallet at Chelsea Market’s Saxelby Cheesemongers establishment. He says he wasn’t bumped or pickpocketed. He cancelled his credit and debit cards, and there was no reported usage of said cards. The approximate value of lost items in the wallet, $610.

—Tabia C. Robinson

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.