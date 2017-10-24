Police Blotter: From the Pages of Our Oct. 26 Print Issue

PETIT LARCENY: The unkindness of strangers | There’s such a thing as being too trusting, and then there’s that thing where you’re being way, way, way too trusting. Such was the case with this first case. At around 11:50 a.m. on Fri., Oct. 20, an overly nice 22-year-old woman gave someone her cell phone to use, on the southeast corner of 12th Ave. and W. 30th St. After the suspect used the phone, he refused to give it back. The phone is valued at $100.

PETIT LARCENY: Food for thought | People would do anything to not take MTA these days. A 31-year-old woman locked her bike on Sat., Oct. 21 at 4:15 p.m., on the corner of W. 15th St. and 10th Ave. at Chelsea Market. She walked away from the bike to go food shopping for 45 minutes. When she came back, she realized the bike was gone. The bike is valued at $750.

LOST PROPERTY: Recipe for pre-marital regret | Who would think that cooking for your fiancé could turn into a tragedy? Inside an apartment on the 400 block of W. 25th St., a 28-year-old woman removed her ring while cooking on Sun., Oct. 19 6:30 p.m. The ring fell into the trash and was accidentally discarded. The ring is valued at $13,850.

PETIT LARCENY: Taking a crack at crime | On Sun., Oct. 22 at 3:20 p.m., a man was seen taking store property from a Rite Aid at 188 Ninth Ave. (at W. 22nd St.). Police were called and saw the 30-year-old suspect putting a stereo and DVD player in his bag without permission. While officers were searching him, they found a crack pipe in his back pocket.

—Tabia C. Robinson

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA, or Transit District.