Judy’s Magic Wand

BY PUMA PERL

Judy was my mother’s best friend

Even her name distinguished her

from the other friends

Elsie and Gertrude and Ann

with their short hair and Brooklyn voices

Judy lived in a midtown Manhattan high-rise

She worked in the garment district

and gave me clothes

like those other girls wore

Poor boy sweaters, striped tights,

little white boots

She had long black hair and she was very tall

When we visited she’d put her hands on my shoulders,

look me in the eye, ask about my life

Then she’d listen to my responses

When Judy died, my mother composed a eulogy

She said she it felt like Judy waved a magic wand

wherever she went

When Judy walked into the room, she wrote,

everything sparkled

My Aunt Reba was the other person

who liked to talk to me

She’d pick me up in her car and I’d keep her company

as she did her errands

She called me “her little passenger”

I was about nine when she died

I’d been told I couldn’t visit her because

she’d hurt her back

My parents went without me

When they came home they revealed

that they’d gone to her funeral

Every time my mother’s back hurt

I thought that she would die

Years later, I understood

why the women disappeared

Nobody ever said it loud

or used a normal tone of voice

Cancer they’d whisper

Or The Big C

Judy and Reba

and my friend Bonnie’s mother,

who let me eat lunch at her house every day

She always made My-T-Fine pudding

We’d eat it while it was still hot

The lady down the block

who sat by the window

one eye on her grandchildren,

the other on a pot

My pretty fourth grade teacher,

who was suddenly replaced

by a mean substitute with a mustache

Judy Holliday, my mother’s favorite actress,

who shared both a name and a disease

with her friend

Breast Cancer Breast Cancer Breast Cancer

Nobody talked above a whisper

Nobody said the name

Decades later, I went for my first mammogram

A natural density required me to return for further testing

Once I learned that it was routine I stopped panicking

Laura Nyro had died, Brigitte Bardot had survived

and Greta Garbo, Sheryl Crow, Marianne Faithfull,

my friend Susan’s sister and my downstairs neighbor

Melissa Etheridge, Betty Ford

Edie Falco, and several of my friends

Zoe, Alice, Ronnie, Esther

All have outlived breast cancer

Women are talking above a whisper

Some of my friends have had mastectomies

They help others, they make art, write poems

Live their lives above a whisper

I started an art project

Photographing women’s bodies

A reality collage

Nobody is perfect in these photos

but everyone is beautiful

Zoe lifted her shirt

in the bathroom of a club

A double mastectomy

and she was beautiful

In another club, another bathroom,

three of us compared breast shapes

in front of the mirror

One of us a breast cancer survivor

And we were all beautiful

I never finished the project

because there is no ending

Except to continue speaking

Above a whisper