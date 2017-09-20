Side Street Saturday: Blocks Worth Walking on Sept. 23

THE 100 WEST 16TH STREET BLOCK ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL BLOCK PARTY | If it’s a warm afternoon spent admiring the architecture, playing badminton and listening to jazz music, you’re either in on the lawn of a 1920s country estate or at the 100 West 16th Street Block Association’s annual block party (only one of them has a dog parade, so there’s your first clue). The sixth annual installment of this charming side street gathering will also offer stoop/sidewalk sales, free ice cream, activities for the kids, and —in cooperation with the Lower East Side Ecology Center — the chance to drop off your electronics (computers, monitors, keyboards, video games, cell phones, etc.) for recycling.

Sat., Sept. 23, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. On W. 16th St., btw. Sixth & Seventh Aves. For more info, email Paul Groncki at pgroncki@gmail.com. For recycling info, visit lesecologycenter.org.

THE WOMEN’S BUILDING SECOND ANNUAL COMMUNITY BLOCK PARTY | The sidewalk shed that snakes along the former site of Bayview Correctional Facility tells you that some sort of transformation is taking place — and when the scaffolding is removed from that onetime women’s prison, the storied structure (which started out as a YMCA for merchant sailors) will have become The Women’s Building. As NYC’s hub to the global girls’ and women’s rights movement, the Building (expected to open in about five years) will assist organizations, individuals, and the surrounding community in all aspects of the quest to ensure “that all girls and women can live free from violence and discrimination.” That mission comes one step closer to fruition when hundreds are expected to gather at this family-friendly celebration where you can learn more about this one-of-a-kind gathering place for plans, actions, and empowerment. The W. 20th St. side of the Building will play host to community art projects, kids’ activities, live performances (from groups including the Lady Dragon Step Team, vibe Theater Experience, and Camille A. Brown & Dancers), and organizations including Girls for Gender Equality, the Women & Justice Project, and the NYC Coalition for Women in Construction.

Sat., Sept. 23, 12–6 p.m. on W. 20th St., btw. 10th & 11th Aves. For more info, visit womensbuildingnyc.org.

THE 25TH ANNUAL LONDON TERRACE STREET FAIR | Last year’s version of this venerable early fall community gathering resonated more than ever before, having occurred one week after the W. 23rd St. bombing of Sept. 17. Clear skies for the rain-or-shine brought out neighbors eager to connect — and, of course, bag treasures directly from the closets, shelves, and walls of London Terrace residents. Those residents will be on hand again this year, along with a number of outside vendors offering high-quality art, crafts, vintage collectibles, antiques, and specialty foods. As always, local electeds will be in attendance, eager to schmooze while they peruse the merchandise. Presented by the London Terrace Tenant’s Association, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the event co-sponsor: Holy Apostles Holy Soup Kitchen.

Sat., Sept. 23, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on W. 24th St. (btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.). For info, email LTTAstreetfair@gmail.com and visit londonterrace.wixsite.com/ltta. For info on Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen (296 Ninth Ave., at W. 28th St.), visit holyapostlessoupkitchen.org.

—BY SCOTT STIFFLER