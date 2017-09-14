Community Activities: The See, Shred, Adopt Edition

FREE SUMMER MOVIES IN HUDSON BOULEVARD PARK | Unspooling every Thursday in September, when it’s neither oppressively hot nor too chilly to chill outdoors, this late summer series has one more trick up its sleeve — a 7:30 p.m. start time that guarantees your movie will begin in the dark, just the way Hollywood intended.

With the twinkling lights of nearby Hudson Yards, you’ll still have enough ambient light to locate that bag of Twizzlers — and as for stars in the sky, who needs them? There are plenty on the screen: Sept. 14 features “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” followed by “Back to the Future” on Sept. 21 and “Hocus Pocus” on Sept. 28. At Hudson Boulevard Park (btw. W. 33rd & W. 36th Sts., mid-block btw. 10th & 11th Aves.). This series is co-presented by local nonprofit The Uprising (uprisingnyc.org) and the Hudson Yards/Hell’s Kitchen Alliance. Check them out at hyhkbid.org. If you did, you’d have a clue that you missed the opening Sept. 7 film: “Clueless.”

SHRED DAY | Just because a bunch of elected officials are sponsoring an event that revolves around the shredding of personal information doesn’t necessarily mean there needs to be an investigation. Indeed, all of us have sensitive documents containing medical details, home addresses, and plenty of other stuff that would make a garbage-picking identity thief salivate. So gather that material up and bring it to this free event, where your personal papers will be cut into a million pieces. Up to three boxes per person will be accepted. It happens Tues., Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (on W. 26th St.. btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.).

For info, call 212-633-8052. That’s the main number for the office of Senator Brad Hoylman — one of the event sponsors, along with Congressmember Jerry Nadler, Public Advocate Letitia James, Comptroller Scott Stringer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Assemblymember Dick Gottfried, and Councilmember Corey Johnson. They’ve got nothing to hide, and neither do you — but we all have information that needs to be protected. Editor’s Note: Contrary to the implications of their name, the company responsible for the shredding, LionCage, will have no actual animals on hand (but you can see a picture of one at lioncage.com).

"ADOPTAPALOOZA" PET ADOPTION EVENT | Smart, loyal, friendly, and not opposed to tummy rubs — people who match this description are prime candidates for welcoming a pet into their home. But how? Lucky for you, the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals will host a mega adoption event ("Adoptapalooza") at Union Square's north plaza on Sun., Sept. 17, between noon and 5 p.m. Representatives from 35 different shelters and rescue groups will be there with cats and dogs (and probably some rabbits). For more info, visit animalalliancenyc.org.

—BY SCOTT STIFFLER