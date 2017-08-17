Police Blotter: Week of August 17, 2017

PETIT LARCENY: Sorry Snoozer’s Bolt jolt | We can’t fault anybody for falling asleep on the ride from Maryland to Manhattan — but by all means, do your snoozing in an Uber or a Lyft car, or at least in the backseat if hitchhiking. Close your eyes and saw some logs on a Bolt bus, and you might wake up with fewer belongings than you had before your temporary excursion to the Land of Nod. That’s the lesson learned by a 34-year-old male, who drifted off while en route back home to the Big Apple. When the bus arrived at the southwest corner of 11 Ave. and W. 34 St. at around 4:45 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 12, the sound sleeper opened his peepers to discover his bag on the floor, not on his person as it was when he drifted off. Gone from the bag, a primo pile of pills — including two bottles of oxycodone and one bottle of weight gain supplements. We have no punchline for this. Why paint the peacock?

HARASSMENT: Bike lane bully | A 35-year-old woman was peacefully pedaling along W. 20th St. at around 12:15 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 8, when she encountered a vehicle in the lane designated for bikes. In the right yet not wanting to cause a scene, she went around the car — but the driver pursued her, revving the engine and driving past her at the intersection of W. 20th St. and Ninth Ave. That’s when the driver (a male thought by the victim to be in his 30s) got out of the dark gray car and walked toward her, screaming in an alarming manner. The quick-thinking victim was able to describe the perp to the police, and even had the wherewithal to get his license plate number.

RESISTING ARRREST: Flagging, flailing, finding | A surly, uncooperative soul is in custody after causing a commotion inside Mr. K-Bob, a much-loved hub for grilled Mediterranean grub located at 539 Ninth Ave. (corner of W. 40th St.). The NYPD responded around 10:50 p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 3, after a 32-year-old male refused the owner’s request to vacate the premises. The defendant took an aggressive stance toward the responding officer, by flailing his arms and refusing to be handcuffed (and, in the process, hardly helping the situation by uttering, “f**k you, officer”). As the situation escalated, other officers responded and assisted in placing the defendant on the ground, then placing him under arrest. A small Ziploc bag, containing what appeared to be marijuana, was discovered on his person.

PETIT LARCENY: Unsweet sixteen | Maybe the next time, he should just try clearing his throat — or consulting a physician. Both options are surely cheaper than posting bail and explaining the need for 16 units of cough medicine totaling $157.33. This sad scenario unfolded around 8 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 4, when an employee of the Rite Aid at 195 Eighth Ave. (at W. 20th St.) observed a 51-year-old man removing the abovementioned medicinal items from store shelves, and attempting to exit the premises without paying. The full-throttle, funky-throated thief was arrested by responding officers called to the scene.

—Scott Stiffler

