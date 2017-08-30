Police Blotter: As of Aug. 30, 2017

LOST PROPERTY: Belongings bolt from Megabus | She left her handbag under the seat, now there’s no getting over its loss. A 25-year-old woman reported to police that upon preparing to depart a Megabus around 8 p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 24, at the northeast corner of Eighth Ave. and W. 23rd St., she could not find the abovementioned handbag (a spiffy little white canvas number). Its contents included several forms of identification, along with several credit and debit cards. The victim quickly cancelled those cards and noted, when reporting the incident, that there had been no unauthorized transactions.

LOST PROPERTY: Private property pilfered at public library | If he voiced his frustration, we hope it was kept to a whisper. An absentminded reader exited the Muhlenberg branch of the New York Public Library (209 W. 23rd St., btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.) at around 3:35 p.m. on Mon., Aug. 21 and returned approximately 20 minutes later — only to discover the bag he left behind had been unceremoniously dumped in a trash can, and its contents absconded with to parts unknown. Gone with the wind (a reference to the loss, not a novel available in the fiction section) were personal items totaling $72 in value, including a $50 pair of jeans and a T-shirt that set its owner back $12.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Sensor ripped, mirror pilfered | While the city sleeps, a certain delivery service (we’ll call them FedEx, because that’s their name) toils to ensure every package that “absolutely, positively has to be there overnight” arrives at its destination — but one uninvited guest at the company’s 560 W. 42nd St. facility nearly threw a wrench into the well-oiled machine in the 4 a.m. hour of Mon., Aug. 21. With no permission or authority to do so, a man came in through the tractor-trailer bay, then damaged a truck alarm sensor by ripping it off its screws. Video of the incident (be it basic defacement or clumsy attempt at theft) is available, the police report noted. In another (unrelated) incident of criminal mischief, a 30-year-old woman reported the loss of her car’s passenger side mirror. The incident occurred at an unknown time between the period of 7 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 19 and 6 a.m. on Sun., Aug. 20, when the vehicle (a 2012 black Audi four-door sedan) was parked on the 200 block of W. 19th St. The victim estimated the financial loss at between $200 and $500. What she lacked in specific knowledge of her mirror’s value, she more than made up for in investigative moxie, having canvassed local businesses to see if they could provide video footage that would help catch the thief (alas, no such footage was available).

THEFT OF SERVICES: The skinny on Fatbird | A hungry hungry hipster whose eyes proved bigger than his wallet went from a “fat bird” to a jailbird when he tried to stiff the fine folks at Southern-themed Meatpacking District eatery Fatbird (44 Ninth Ave., at W. 14th St.). Having run up a tab and unable to pay for the food and drinks, the 28-year-old male was placed under arrest by uniformed officers just before midnight on Sat., Aug. 19 — assuring him a new menu that, although likely better than bread and water, is certain to be a step down from the comfort food joint’s signature fried chicken and biscuits.

—Scott Stiffler

