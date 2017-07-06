Police Blotter: Week of July 6, 2017

THEFT OF SERVICES: Ride along and run away | Twin tales of fleeting passengers who put their feet to the concrete when the metal was taken off the petal stood out during our cursory perusal of potential blotter items during this week’s visit to the 10th Precinct. On Thurs., June 29 at around 10:50 p.m., the driver of a car service got much less than the tip he deserved, after shepherding a fare from far away to his final destination in the 600 block of W. 42nd St. The man cut and ran when presented with a bill for $775. A canvas of the area by responding officers yielded negative results. One day later (on Fri., June 30 at a little after 5 p.m.), the same scenario; this time, a driver took his passenger for a good faith spin from W. 38th St. to the 400 block of 12th Ave. Upon arrival, the driver repeatedly asked his cheapo charge for the cost of the ride — but the perp ignored him and left the scene without settling the $22.80 bill.

CRIMINAL POSSESSION: Dippy dope made a better door than window | Put-upon pedestrians on the 400 block of W. 17th St. were forced to bob and weave around a disruptive “doobie brother” in the early morning hours of Sat., July 1. At around 4:20 a.m., officers observed a 25-year-old male alternately clogging the sidewalk and blocking entrance/exit to a building — all while smoking a marijuana cigarette. An additional amount of the illicit substance was later found on the moody “Mary Jane Guy.” What’s more, when approached, he became, according to police, “combative, loud, boisterous and did resist numerous orders to enter RMP [radio motor patrol vehicle].” The officers persisted, however, and an arrest was made.

PETIT LARCENY: Crime walks through an open door | Parking while under the influence — of carelessness — cost a 64-year-old male not just his pride, but his personal mobile communication device, which is now on the move to parts unknown. The less-than-vigilant guy, who was running on empty in more ways than one, stopped at the BP gas station (466 Tenth Ave.) at around 6 p.m. on Sat., July 1. Popping into the store for a quick purchase, he left the doors of his vehicle (a 2015 Toyota Highlander) unlocked. A thief took advantage of that golden opportunity, and made off with the man’s iPhone, valued by the victim at $600. Management informed the police that cameras were set up at the location, but video could not be provided at the time of the report.

GRAND LARCENY: The old over-the-shoulder trick | A 26-year-old Citi Bike customer is on the hook for $1,200 — the cash value of a bike — after a devil on her shoulder snuck a peek while she was making a purchase. At around 1:05 p.m. on Sat., July 1, as the woman recalled to police, she was using a Citi Bike machine on 10th Ave and W. 26th St. to obtain a 24-hour pass card. The person behind her (a law-flaunting youth identified in the report as simply being 13 years of age and five feet, four inches tall) saw the access number given to the woman, then ran to the docking station, punched in the code, and fled eastbound with a set of hot wheels.

—Scott Stiffler

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council (on summer hiatus until Sept. 27) meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7pm, at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector Russel J. Green, Commanding Officer. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council (on summer hiatus until Sept. 21) meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7pm, at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council (on summer hiatus until Sept. 19) meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30pm, at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.