Police Blotter: Week of July 27, 2017

PETIT LARCENY: Uneven exchange | In a world of online profiles and chats conducted over great distances through text messaging, it’s difficult enough to make a genuine personal connection in real time, and in a public space — but the electronic ether even found a way to foul that up. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sun., July 23, a 23-year-old male encountered another male, age unknown, on the 500 block of W. 28th St. The duo agreed to swap contact info — and, in doing so, the young man willingly handed over his phone to his newly minted acquaintance, ostensibly in order to have him enter his social media info. The deceptive stranger decided to make an exit instead, taking with him the victim’s iPhone 7 Plus, valued at $879.

LOST PROPERTY: Yellow cab ride left him blue | He wasn’t bumped, jumped, pushed, or jostled — but the fact that it wasn’t a crime provided little comfort to the uneasy rider who got out of a yellow cab without his precious cargo. A 36-year-old man reported to police that just before 8 p.m. on Sat., July 22, he was dropped off on the 400 block of W. 37 St., then quickly realized he was missing some property with a great deal of financial, and sentimental, value. In addition to an Apple product valued at $849, the list of lost property included an engagement ring valued at $1,200 and a pair of engraved wedding rings valued at $3,500.

PETIT LARCENY: Pedal unpowered | This week, the paperwork supplied by Chelsea’s 10th Precinct as a source of potential Blotter items included several incidents of theft pertaining to, or involving, bikes. On Wed., July 19, at 2 p.m., a 44-year-old man locked his Trek Dual Sport bike (valued at $600) in front of 76 Ninth Ave. (btw. W. 15th & 16th Sts.). Several hours later, he went to check on it, only to discover the lock had been cut and the bike was missing. Police noted there is video footage available from 76 Ninth Ave. On Sat., July 22, at around 12:50 p.m., a 27-year-old female locked her Bianchi Cortina bike (valued at $600) to a rack on 10th Ave., at W. 16th St. She returned around 40 minutes later to find it missing. Police said camera footage was available from Chelsea Market. Also on Sat., July 22, at around 1:30 p.m. at 10th Ave. and W. 27th St., a 26-year-old male reported to police that he had a bag full of personal property in the basket of his bike, which was left unattended for five minutes. When the man returned, the bag was… well, you know how these things go: The bag was gone. A total of $84 in property was taken, including a ratchet, wrenches, and a Phillips screwdriver.

—Scott Stiffler

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council (on summer hiatus until Sept. 27) meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector Russel J. Green, Commanding Officer. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council (on summer hiatus until Sept. 21) meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council (on summer hiatus until Sept. 19) meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.