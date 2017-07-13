Get Out and Stay Out: Weekend Al Fresco Fun

BASTILLE DAY MILL-ABOUT | Bastille Day is like France’s Fourth of July — except in the ways that it’s not, which are many: It takes place on the 14th; it commemorates the storming of the Bastille fortress and the beginning of the French Revolution; and it will be enjoyed locally with tasty crepes and festive hats instead of grilled meats and tacky T-shirts. That’s the promise of the Milliners Guild, a nonprofit organization of milliners, millinery small business owners, and millinery students who specialize in the design, production, and promotion of handmade headwear. “The Guild has participated in a Bastille Day Mill-About for several years,” said Guild President, Ellen Christine, who noted that on this day, “We incorporate the colors of the French flag (blue, white and red) paying tribute with our French Revolutionary inspired hats.” From 6-7 p.m., they invite you to Bar Suzette Creperie (in Chelsea Market; mid-block entrance at W. 15th St., btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.). Then, walk off that rich French food by milling about the High Line (assemble at W. 18th St.).

RSVP on their Facebook page, Milliners Guild, or visit millinersguild.org (rain date: Sun., July 16, 4-7 p.m.).

THE RUBIN MUSEUM ANNUAL BLOCK PARTY | Inside, it’s all about beauty, grace, hushed voices, and quiet contemplation. Once a year, however, out on the street at least, the Rubin Museum of Art’s block party fills the air with a joyful noise. “Sounds of the Street” is the block party’s theme, which nicely compliments their popular current exhibition: “The World Is Sound.” On view through Jan. 8, 2018, it invites visitors to “explore how sound and our sense of hearing shape our daily lives, our traditions, our history, and all of existence.” You’re welcome to check out that exhibition during July 16’s festivities, when admission to the museum is free. But with the forecast calling for sunny skies, there will be more than enough to do outside, on the block. We’re talking Himalayan snacks from Café Serai and food trucks (including Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream), and a slew of stimulating performances from the likes of New York Suwa Taiko Association, The Bhakti Center, Dana Flynn of Laughing Lotus Yoga, the Tibetan Community of NY/NJ, and more. The hands-on fun includes all-ages sonic art-making, and activities led by community partners Adhikaar, ACHA Himalayan Sisterhood, Grassroots Movement in Nepal, the United Sherpa Association, and others.

Rain or shine on Sun., July 16, 1-4 p.m., on W. 17th St., btw. Sixth & Seventh Aves. This free event includes admission to the museum (150 W. 17th St.) all day long. Social Media: #RubinBlockParty. For more info, visit rubinmuseum.org/blockparty.

—Scott Stiffler