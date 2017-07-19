Community Activities: Week of July 20, 2017

SAIL ON THE SLOOP CLEARWATER | See the West Side waterfront from a decidedly different perspective, when you join members of the Chelsea Waterside Park Association for their annual sojourn down the Hudson River aboard the sloop Clearwater — a replica of the Dutch cargo vessels that once anchored the commercial shipping industry that’s looking particularly ship-shape these days, thanks to an extensive restoration project that began in 2009. Hear tales of the vital role sloops played in 18th and 19th century commerce as you snack, schmooze, and take in spectacular views.

Fri., Aug 4. Meet at Pier 60 (W. 20th St. & Hudson River). Board at 5:30 p.m., depart at 6 p.m., return at 9 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person, $55 for Chelsea Waterside Park Association members (price includes a box supper, choice of meat or vegetarian sandwich). Must purchase in advance; call 212-255-8443 and leave your return phone number clearly on the voice mail of Pamela Wolff). Find out more about the sloop and the Chelsea Waterside Park Association by visiting clearwater.org and cwpark.org.

NY STATE SENATOR BRAD HOYLMAN’S SENIOR RESOURCE FAIR | Discover the many resources available to older adults, their caregivers, and their families at the first-ever senior-themed resource fair sponsored by Senator Brad Hoylman (the first, he assures us, of what will become an annual event). There will be complimentary blood pressure and health screenings along with the opportunity to get information from, and quiz, representatives from over 30 advocacy and healthcare organizations (including the New York Legal Assistance Group, which provides no-cost civil legal services to New Yorkers who cannot afford attorneys). Plus, you’ll find information on how to sign up for classes designed to help you tackle all of the latest technology. Attendance is free.

Tues., July 25, 2–4 p.m. at the Theresa Lang Student & Community Center (on the second floor of 55 W. 13th St., btw. Fifth & Sixth Aves.). RSVP is requested, but not required. For more information, call 212-633-8052 or email caroline@bradhoylman.com. Also visit hoylman.nysenate.gov.

SWEAT SESSIONS | Free fitness costs, and 14th Street is where you start paying — in sweat! Weekly through August, The Meatpacking Business Improvement District and The Wellth Collective are giving fitness fanatics a place to find their bliss, while providing a source of redemption to those of us who long ago abandoned our New Year’s resolution to get in shape. Every Tuesday at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., there will be a different 45-minute exercise class open to the community. Yoga, dance cardio, boxing, and Pilates are among the perspiration-causing offerings.

At Hudson River Park’s 14th Street Park (10th Ave., btw. W 14th & 15th Sts.). Sign up by visiting meatpacking-district.com. Mats will be provided on a first-come basis; proper athletic attire required, and you must arrive on time!

—Scott Stiffler