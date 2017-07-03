Buhmann on Art: Roni Horn at Hauser & Wirth | chelseanow.com

Buhmann on Art: Roni Horn at Hauser & Wirth

Added by Scott Stiffler on July 3, 2017.
Saved under Arts

Share This Post

Installation view, “Roni Horn” (at Hauser & Wirth New York through July 28). © Roni Horn, courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth; photo by Ron Amstutz.

BY STEPHANIE BUHMANN “ Having worked in sculpture, drawing, photography, and site-specific installation, Roni Horn’s oeuvre spans more than four decades. Her earliest works entailed wedges of solid-colored glass that were set on shelves, as well as an installation and performance centered on an ant farm.

This exhibition will focus on her photographic opus “The Selected Gifts, (1974–2015)” — a collection of 67 photographs that document various gifts, which the artist received over a period of 41 years. These include some fascinating and rather unusual objects, such as a fossilized dinosaur egg and a handmade olive tree, but also leather gloves and two copies of Djuna Barnes’ “The Book of Repulsive Women.” Each object is depicted against a plain white background, and takes on a nearly iconic presence; a token of friendship and diverse human interests. To Horn, they also manifest as something more personally revealing in that each object “is a reflection through the warped optic of others that shows a level of accuracy beyond that of any mirror. A portrait I could not have imagined without the unwitting aid of friends, acquaintances, and knowing strangers.”

In addition, two new bodies of works on paper and glass sculptures complement the installation, reflecting Horn’s ongoing interest in questions of identity, meaning, and perception.

Through July 28 at Hauser & Wirth New York (548 W. 22nd St., btw. 10th & 11th Aves.). Hours: Mon.-Fri., 10am-6pm. Call 212-790-3900 or visit hauserwirth.com.

Roni Horn: “The Selected Gifts, (1975-2015)” (2015-2016. Ink jet prints on Hahnemuehle paper, 67 parts; 13 x 13 in (18 images); 13 x 14 in (3 images); 13 x 16 in (31images); 13 x 18 in (9 images); 13 x 19 in (6 images). Photo by Stefan Altenburger Photography Zürich.

 

Roni Horn: “The Dog’s Chorus. Let Slip At the Drop of a Hat” (2016. Watercolour, pen and ink, gum arabic on watercolour paper, tape. Left drawing: 29 1/8 x 22 3/8 x 1 5/8 in. Center: 32 7/8 x 21 5/8 x 1 5/
8 in. Right: 31 1/4 x 21 3/4 x 1 5/8 in.). Photo by Ron Amstutz.