The Search for Truth Marches On

PHOTO ESSAY BY ROBERT PRICHARD | Calling for no less than “a fair and impartial investigation, for the pursuit of truth, and for the restoration of faith in our electoral system and the Office of the Presidency,” a national March for Truth was held on Sat., June 3.

Local participants assembled in Foley Square (where Robert Prichard began this photo essay), and then made their way south. For more information, visit marchfortruth.info and use the social media hashtag #MarchForTruth.