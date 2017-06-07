Community Council Driving at Car, Traffic, Bar Concerns

BY TABIA C. ROBINSON | The Wed., May 31 edition of the 10th Precinct’s monthly Community Council meeting was the last meeting before a three-month summer hiatus. Larry O’Neill, the Council’s president, began the meeting shortly after 7 p.m. by welcoming everyone, then introducing Community Affairs Detective Mike Petrillo and the Precinct’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Paul E. Lanot.

Lanot began by talking about the approaching summer months, whose warm conditions would later figure into the quality of life issues raised by some of the dozen or so of locals in attendance. Quoting from the crime statistics for the month, Lanot noted that during this 28-day period, crime was down 19 percent. However, the 10th Precinct has seen an increase in felony assaults — specifically domestic violence (which accounts for 50 percent of those felony assaults), and cases of people leaving keys in their vehicles when their cars are running. He then turned the floor to Police Officer Benicie Alezy of the Domestic Violence Unit (see the final paragraph of this article for their contact number).

“Just like you see ‘If you see something, say something on the subway’,” said Alezy, “it’s the same with domestic violence. If you hear something, say something.” There were pamphlets that members of the community could take home with them to read about the signs of domestic violence and Alezy referred people to the Family Justice Center, where there are services available for domestic violence victims, including children.

Lanot took over the floor again to caution drivers against exiting the vehicle with the keys still in the ignition. He furthermore advised them to lock their car doors, close all of the windows, and not leave any valuables on the seats (which gives thieves an opportunity to steal).

The meeting was then opened up to questions and concerns from members of the community. A resident who lives on Ninth Ave. was upset about a new bar that had a significant amount of noise at night. The resident, her husband, and another neighbor backed up claims about the new bar, aRoqa (206 Ninth Ave., btw. W. 22nd & 23rd Sts.). “They say they aren’t open, but they are. The music is blaring and there are people in there,” said the husband. They said they complained to the owner and their landlord about the noise, and since then, they’ve been “verbally threatened and threatened with a lawsuit.” Petrillo said that he would go to the bar and talk to the owner about the issue. “We usually have pretty good success,” he noted, regarding the 10th Precinct’s track record of intervening in such matters.

Petrillo asked if there were any more questions or comments, but the crowd was silent so he pointed to people and had them introduce themselves and their positions in the community. The first set of people were from an organization called Breaking Ground, whose The Christopher location at 202 W. 24th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.) provides, according to its website (breakingground.org), “207 units of permanent supportive housing for low-income or formerly homeless adults and persons living with HIV/AIDS.” They also offer support for the mentally ill, people battling substance abuse, and veterans. Petrillo said that they do “great work in the neighborhood.”

Another resident recalled having, at the last meeting, brought up the issue of noise from parties now that it’s getting warmer outside. There was a party in a backyard behind his residence and the noise was “unbearable,” he said, adding, “I and other residents started calling 311 at around 11 o’clock.” He also said that while they were waiting for someone to show up and shut the party down, some of his neighbors got upset and went to confront the people “across the backyard fence.”

Lanot spoke about the NCO, or Neighborhood Community Officers, who have smaller meetings of about 20 residents to hear from the community about crimes and other issues that go on in the community. The NCO program gives the opportunity to sit with the officers, connect with them to see what the problems are, and work together to solve said problem. “We have cops with great skill sets and community members with great skill sets,” Lanot said, “and we should work together.” For more information, see the contact number for Community Affairs in the last paragraph of this article.

There were a few complaints from residents about transportation and safety. One resident asked about “blowing the whistle” when he sees people driving while talking on their cellphones. Petrillo does not advise that because it could be dangerous and “you don’t know who you’re dealing with.” Lanot stepped in and said that he’s “stepped back up the traffic team for the community.” The same resident lives on W. 19th St. and says that there are already two speed bumps, but motorists continue to race down the street. When he asked if it’s possible that a third speed bump could be put in place, Petrillo said he knows the Department of Transportation would not do that.

On hiatus for the summer, the next Community Council meeting will take place on Wed., Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. The 10th Precinct is located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Follow the 10th Precinct on Twitter, via @NYPD10Pct.