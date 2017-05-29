Two Individuals Sought in Connection to ‘Bike-By’ Shooting on W. 14th St.

UPDATE: Since the original May 27 posting of the below article on the website of The Villager (our sister publication), the NYPD has released new information, with a request for the public’s assistance in identifying the whereabouts of two individuals (Ricardo Daniell and Paola Betances) in connection to the May 27 incident on W. 14th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

According to information provided to Chelsea Now by the NYPD on Mon., May 29, there were four victims: “The first victim, a 41 year-old male, suffered a several gunshots to the arms and torso, The second victim, a 42 year-old male, suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and arm, The third victim, a 42 year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and the fourth victim, a 35 year-old male, suffered a graze wound to the back. Victims 1, 2 and 3 were transported to Bellevue Hospital for medical treatment and Victim# 4 refused medical attention.”

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | A gunman wielding a semiautomatic and reportedly on a bicycle sprayed at least half-a-dozen shots and possibly more on W. 14th St. near the Meatpacking District in the early morning of Sat., May 27 , wounding three men who were standing on a sidewalk.

Police said the shooter pedaled by around 3:45 a.m. and starting firing at the trio, who were standing outside the High End Deli, at 320 W. 14th St., about midblock between Eighth and Ninth Aves.

According to the Daily News, a private black SUV rushed two of the victims — one shot in his stomach and groin, the other blasted in his stomach — to Bellevue Hospital. The third victim was transported also to Bellevue by first responders with a bullet wound to the chest, according to the Post.

The Post said two of the victims were 42 years old and the third was 41. All three victims are in stable condition, the two tabs reported.

The gunman was still at large as of Saturday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.

Following the “bike-by shooting,” police closed the crosstown block between Eighth and Ninth Aves. to pedestrian and car traffic as they conducted an investigation. At least 14 crime-scene markers were left on the street, showing where spent bullet casings had landed, plus possibly where other crime-scene objects had been.

Police also were taking 360-degree photos at the scene.

Speaking to The Villager (our sister publication) on Saturday, a police spokesperson initially said the suspect had been “tracking” the victims, but he then declined to confirm that, saying the case is still under investigation.

Asked if the victims and suspect knew each other, the spokesperson, again, said it’s all still under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the shooting. Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Asked if the shooter used a semiautomatic gun, the spokesperson said six 9-millimeter shell casings had been recovered, and that those are semiautomatic bullets. That means the gunman only had to hold his finger down on the trigger for machine-gun-style rapid fire.

Village resident Jay Matlick was out shopping Saturday morning when he passed the location.

“There is a massive crime-scene investigation in progress on 14th St. between Eighth and Ninth Aves.,” he told The Villager. “Crime-scene tape across the street in many places, including the entrance to the [A/C/E] subway station, crime-scene markers on the street and a CSI truck on site. Traffic rerouted.

“I tried to find out what was happening,” he said. “No one seemed to know. Police aren’t talking. But it looked very serious and I couldn’t tell if it was a hit-and-run or something more sinister. Lots of people there were taking pictures.”

The block of W. 14th St. between Eighth and Ninth Aves. is bustling early Saturday mornings with revelers going to and fro from “Meatpacking” and the A/C/E subway at the corner of 14th St. and Eighth Ave. Other popular food spots on the south side of the block near the deli where the shooting occurred include Insomnia Cookies, which had already closed at 3 a.m. at the time of the “bike-by,” as well as Istanbul Grill and Rocky’s Brick Oven Pizza, which were still open at the time the gunfire erupted.

With reporting by Tequila Minsky. “Update” added by Scott Stiffler based on May 29 information provided by the NYPD.