Police Blotter: Week of May 4, 2017

CRIMINAL SALE OF MARIJUANA: Dopey DC dealer | At around 3:45am on Sun., April 23, an officer observed a man attempt to sell some drugs to another individual at the northeast corner of 10th Ave. and W. 18th St. While the prospective purchaser fled the scene and remained unapprehended, the officer got ahold of the dealer. He was found to be in possession of a “substantial amount” of marijuana, which was explicitly wrapped and labeled for individual sale. In addition, a handful of pills were discovered, as well as (unsurprisingly) drug paraphernalia that was lined with residue. If that weren’t enough, he also had two forged Florida drivers’ licenses on his person. The 19-year-old Washington, DC resident was arrested.

LEAVING THE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Feels like we only crash backwards | While out-of-towners should be aware of the quirks in NYC’s driving laws before attempting to navigate our metropolis, nothing could prepare this Pennsylvania resident for the good old-fashioned erratic, reckless driving he encountered on Sat., April 22. The man was stopped in traffic near the northeast corner of Seventh Ave. and W. 23rd St. a little before 6pm — but once the road began to clear up, he was unexpectedly hit by another vehicle. The culprit? A blue Land Rover LR4, whose driver, for reasons unclear, put the vehicle into reverse and hit the other man’s car, a red 2008 Pontiac G6. The Land Rover driver then took off down W. 23rd St., leaving the 47-year-old Pontiac driver with nothing but a feeling of disbelief and a license place number.

ROBBERY: Big Gay bust | A shoplifter with a sweet tooth hit the Big Gay Ice Cream Shop (61 Grove St., at Seventh Ave.) on Thurs., Apr. 20, at 5:30pm. The man strode into the shop and grabbed some ice cream pints without paying, cops said. When an employee tried to lock the front door, so the guy couldn’t leave, the suspect pushed her and left. The 44-year-old perp was arrested the next day for felony robbery.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL INFO: K2 infestation | Police have noticed an increase in the use of K2 around W. 14th St. and Sixth Ave. and believe that smokers of the drug are coming into the city on the PATH train, which has a stop at the intersection, according to a report in Town and Village. Speaking at a meeting of the 13th Precinct Community Council, Deputy Inspector Brendan Timoney said there were at least 10 people arrested for K2, also known as synthetic marijuana, in the last week, and charged with violating health codes. The suspects ranged in age from 24 to 50 and were all busted around the intersection, where the bank on the northwest corner closed last year. Residents say the inactive storefront has led to the spot also becoming a magnet for loitering, graffiti, and litter.

—SEAN EGAN and TABIA ROBINSON

