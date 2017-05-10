Police Blotter: Week of May 11, 2017

PUBLIC LEDWNESS: Sleazy Straphanger | A man is wanted for masturbating on the E train on Sun., April 30 at around 5:30 p.m., police said. According to police, the suspect was aboard a northbound E train that passed the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station when he sat next to a 30-year-old woman. Police said the suspect “began to manipulate his penis,” and the victim moved away but not before taking a photo of the man. Police released a photo of the suspect, whom they describe as a male, 30 to 40 years old, 5’8”, 170 pounds, and last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

ASSAULT: Blunt Head Drama | On Wed., April 19 at around 9:30 p.m., a man who was screaming profanities suddenly attacked a 43-year-old man, police said. The suspect, according to police, cursed out the victim before striking him with a blunt object outside 1568 Broadway (btw. W. 46th & 47th Sts.). Police said the victim was left with a cut to his head, but was able to make his way to Bellevue Hospital on his own. Police released a photo and a video of the suspect, whom they describe as a male, 25 to 30 years old, 5’6”, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and black pants.

ASSAULT: Sixth Ave. slash | An argument between two men ended with one of them being slashed. According to police, cops observed one man chasing another at W. 14th St. and Sixth Ave. on Fri., April 28, at 8:22 a.m. Both had blood on their clothes. Police said the two men had argued and one of them cut the other on the left bicep with a razor, after which the victim was chasing the assailant when police intervened. A 22-year-old resident of Jersey City, N.J., was arrested and charged with assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

FELONY ROBBERY: Charles chip thief | A group entered the Charles Gourmet Produce (140 Charles St., btw. Washington & Christopher Sts.), and one of them stole bags of potato chips on Mon., March 10, at 10:45 p.m., according to police. As he was leaving, the chip-pilfering perp struck a 56-year-old employee in the head. A 21-year-old man was arrested for felony robbery on Sun., April 30.

—Jackson Chen, Tabia Robinson, and Lincoln Anderson

