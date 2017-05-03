MAY DAY ON THE MARCH

PHOTO ESSAY BY CHRISTIAN MILES | Christian Miles captured these images of May Day solidarity among workers, activists, immigrants, and others sensitive to the ongoing concerns of labor. Miles began at the W. 34th St. and Ninth Ave. location of B&H Photo Video, where its workers were on a day-long strike to protest dangerous warehouse conditions and an attempt to move union jobs to New Jersey. Miles followed as the assemblage made its way to Washington Square Park, then on to Foley Square, where several demonstrations throughout the city converged.