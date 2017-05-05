Intrepid Protesters Give Trump a Harsh Homecoming

Photographer Christian Miles captured these images, as several hundred people gathered at De Witt Clinton Park (W. 52nd St. & 12th Ave.) in the early afternoon of Thurs., May 4, to protest Donald Trump’s return to NYC. Hoping to jeer his motorcade as it made its way along the West Side Highway en route to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, the crowd exited the park and began to march Downtown — but the object of their dissatisfaction would not arrive until the early evening, hours later than scheduled (having stayed in DC after a narrow but victorious “repeal and replace” vote in the House). For more photos and a report on protests at De Witt Clinton and Trump Tower, see the May 11 issue of Chelsea Now.