Community Activities: Week of May 4, 2017

COMMUNITY MEETING | The West 400 and 300 Block Associations are the combined forces behind this annual spring event. “Neighbors Working Together Since 1959” is the motto, and the mission, of this gathering, which celebrate achievements and confronts current challenges. In years past, a compilation of archival photos running on a video loop during the opening meet-and-greet session put a fine visual point on the easily forgotten fact that Chelsea wasn’t always the lush, tree-lined neighborhood we know today. As for our own era’s quality of life and pursuit of happiness, these topics are the marrow of the meeting — where you’ll learn about the 10th Precinct’s new Neighborhood Coordination Officers program, hear from elected officials, and find more than one volunteer opportunity when the discussion turns to the challenges ahead.

Wed., May 10, at St. Paul’s Church (315 W. 22 St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Socialize at 6:30pm; meeting starts at 7pm.

SELIS MANOR SALE | The Tenants’ Association of Selis Manor, home to blind and visually impaired residents, invites you to this sale whose proceeds will benefit the blind of New York City. Among the reasonably priced items up for grabs: gift and food baskets, clothes, gadgets, jewelry, fragrances, homemade goodies, body care products, adaptive devices, kitchen items, and linens. If that’s not enough to get you through the door, we’re told there will also be door prizes!

Sat., May 6, 11am–5pm, at Selis Manor (135 W. 23rd St., btw. Sixth & Seventh Aves.).

ANNUAL COMMUNITY STOOP SALE | Their light spring-cleaning becomes your big score — when you set sail down the tree-lined side streets of West Chelsea on a mission to navigate a sea of stoop sale bargains. We’re talking (and you’re walking away with) books, clothes, toys; plus music and movies in the album, cassette, CD, VHS, and DVD formats. Nobody’s averse to a little bargaining; or, for that matter, bartering. It’s all part of the fun that comes from catching up with neighbors you’ll see on those stoops for many more (finally!) warm months to come. A table in front of 321 W. 22nd St. serves as headquarters, where merchants can donate some of their profits to the good work done by your 200W, 300W, and W400 Block Associations.

Sat., May 6, 11am–4pm, primarily on W. 22nd St. from Seventh to 10th Aves. Email 300wba@gmail.com for helpful hints on participating (residents of other blocks are welcome to join in).

PENN SOUTH CERAMIC STUDIO SPRING SALE | Sure, you can take a class at the Penn South Ceramics Studio and surround yourself with decorative and functional items of your own creation; but a mastery of the required skills won’t happen overnight. So in the meantime, visit this annual pre-Mother’s Day sale, eye the kiln that might one day fire up a cup molded by your own hands, and take home an item or two from one of the 10 talented potters whose wares will fill the tables (think one-of-a-kind bowls, plates, vases, mugs, and jewelry).

Sat. & Sun., May 6 & 7, 11am–6pm at the Penn South Ceramics Studio in Building 6B, 276 Ninth Ave., at the northeast corner of W. 26th St.). For more info, send an email to pennsouthceramics@gmail.com.