Police Blotter: Week of April 20, 2017

HARASSMENT: Spit stop | On Thurs., April 13, one woman learned the hard way that in New York, sometimes your parade not only gets rained on, but also gets spat on as well. The 32-year-old Brooklynite was sitting on a 1 train stopped at the Seventh Ave. and W. 23rd St. station at 3pm when, for reasons unclear, a total stranger approached her and spat directly on her face. The salivating straphanger then fled the train and station in an unknown direction, evading capture for his crime.

ASSAULT: Break-room brawl | Around 3:35am on Sat., April 15, a man entered a 7-Eleven (368 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 28th & 29th Sts.), promptly walked to the back of the store, and went into an area clearly designated for “Employees Only,” seemingly without any clear motivation or any sort of permission or authority to do so. When an employee, a 56-year-old Brooklyn man, attempted to get the intrepid intruder out by politely asking him to leave, the man not only refused, but began punching and scratching his arms. Eventually, police showed up, and arrested the 31-year-old New Jersey man.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC LAW: Methadon’t drive impaired | Though F. Scott Fitzgerald might poetically argue that it takes two to make an accident, this Sat., April 15 incident proves all you really need is a parked sedan and a whole bunch of downers. At 4pm that day, a woman collided with another vehicle — a 2014 Chevy Impala parked on W. 41st St. (btw. 11th & 12th Aves.). When an officer arrived and stopped her in order to investigate the scene, the woman revealed that she was driving home from a methadone clinic — where she had earlier used methadone, and then chased it down with some Xanax. Upon further inspection, the officer also found two plastic straws in her possession, which were filed with alleged crack cocaine residue. “I probably shouldn’t have taken the Xanax with the methadone,” the woman observed, quite astutely. The officer agreed, and she was arrested on the spot.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Wrong side of the tracks | At around 12:15am on Sat., April 15, an officer observed two individuals enter, and then proceed to loiter at, an Amtrak railroad facility (at W. 38th St., btw. 10th & 11th Aves.) that they didn’t have permission to be in — as indicated by the signs posted around the area declaring “No Trespassing” and “Keep Out.” The officer approached the pair — a man and a woman, both 21 — for their infraction, and upon further inspection, discovered a quantity of synthetic marijuana on the man. “It’s just K2,” he explained, apparently not realizing that K2 (and all synthetic cannabinoids) have been criminalized in New York State. The trespassing twosome were arrested.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Break the bank | Fri., April 14 found a man raging against the financial system in exceptionally literal fashion, causing a real ruckus at a TD Bank (202 W. 23rd St., at Seventh Ave.). As observed by the manager of the bank at 12:25pm, the man intentionally “deposited” his foot straight into the branch’s front door, causing the costly glass to break. Soon thereafter, however, police arrived and “withdrew” the man from the premises — arresting the 44-year-old, and “transferring” him to the big house.

—SEAN EGAN

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7pm, at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector: Russel J. Green. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7pm, at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & W. 35th St.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30pm, at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.