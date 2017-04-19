Daffodils Are What’s Doing, and Worth Watching

Longtime local Tom Cayler snapped these sure signs of spring at the Hell’s Kitchen Playground (10th Ave., btw. W. 47th & 48th Sts.). The neighborhood oasis is, Cayler noted, “primarily a playground; handball, basketball, kiddie area — but through the good offices of the 47-48th Street Block Association, the little gardens bordering the playground are now part of the Hell’s Kitchen Park Conservancy. The daffies in these pictures are from the northwest corner garden, bordering 10th and 48th Street.”