Celebrating Empirical Evidence and Truth with a March for Science

PHOTO ESSAY BY CHRISTIAN MILES | Decked out in everything from lab coats to T. rex costumes — and carrying signs leaving no doubt about the link between science and creativity — tens of thousands participated in the New York City satellite of April 22’s global March for Science (marchforscience.com).

The march began at Central Park West and 72nd St., charted a course down Broadway, and ended at W. 52nd St. — where it flowed into the Earth Day celebrations already in progress in Times Square. Speakers, including stem cell researcher (and event co-chair/executive director) Jill Dvornik and Bill Ulfelder (NY executive director for The Nature Conservancy), were interspersed with youth speakers from NYC public schools who explained why science is important and exciting to them, how science personally related to their daily lives, and why funding for science must always remain a priority in our community.

Noteworthy among the impressive displays were two Syrofoam giants by Cafeteria Culture (which were originally used to help pass legislation removing Styrofoam from NYC public schools) and a scaled-down traditional Polynesian sailing vessel, which was carried by representatives from the Okeanos Foundation for the Sea to raise awareness about saving our oceans and traditional Polynesian culture.

In spite of the onset of rain toward the end of the route, people were clearly reluctant to disperse. A memorable performance by the all-female percussion ensemble Batalá New York echoed through Times Square, attracting more to the cause and ending the day on a joyful, celebratory note. Congratulations belong to the organizers for successfully creating an inclusive, cooperative, and safe environment for all participants that ended without any incidents of violence or arrest.